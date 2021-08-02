London Zoo: Going for the gull, not gold, in Tokyo

The Black-tailed Gull has been respected and protected there for 700 years. A Shinto shrine built in the 1200s has welcomed gulls for hundreds of years, with 40,000 of them nesting there annually. Local people feed and protect the gulls, which are quite tame and popular with tourists.

Particular species of gulls have meaning to people in many areas of the world. In addition to the two species mentioned already, the California Gull is the state bird of Utah because it’s so highly regarded there.

The choice of this bird as the state bird of Utah may seem an odd one for a landlocked state, especially as California Gulls are common across a wide range, more plain in appearance than striking, and its name includes a different state. However, if one understands the reason for the gratitude of Utahans to this bird, it makes perfect sense. In 1848, settlers in the state would likely have lost their entire crop to a plague of Rocky Mountain crickets if massive numbers of California Gulls had not saved them from that tragedy. People were despairing over the devastation when giant flocks of these gulls appeared and gorged themselves over and over until the fields, half lost, were finally free of these pests.

Similarly large flocks of Black-tailed Gulls have caused flight delays at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, but for the record there’s no evidence they had anything to do with the delay of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0