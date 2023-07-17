Kermit the Frog is bright green with prominent, bulging, forward-facing eyes and horizontal black pupils. I’m not talking about Miss Piggy’s companion here, but an actual species of frog discovered in 2015 in Costa Rica whose official name is Diane’s bare-hearted glass frog. The resemblance is uncanny, so it’s highly possible the Muppet Kermit the Frog is also a glass frog. Glass frogs have forward-facing eyes like our pal Kermit, and they are usually bright green in color.

I have yet to mention the most interesting aspect of glass frogs’ appearance — alluded to in their name — which is their translucence. The skin on their belly is so sheer we can see their internal organs and spine right through it. The function of this lack of coloration is camouflage to avoid detection by predators.

The translucent skin on their underside makes it difficult to see them from above as they hide under leaves during their day with their belly facing the underside of the leaf. Their peculiar coloration limits the casting of any shadow that can be seen from above. Their green backs blend in well with the foliage, making it hard for them to be seen when looking right at them when they are perched on a leaf.

Predators often recognize their prey by the overall shape of the body, so making that shape less detectable is a useful camouflage strategy. Glass frogs also have translucent legs, and when they rest with their legs against the body, the translucence makes the body less recognizable to predators by softening the outline of the body. It’s an unusual way of using camouflage, but it is effective.

When glass frogs are awake, they can actively evade predators such as snakes, birds, wasps, and spiders, but it’s when they sleep that they are most vulnerable. Glass frogs have a darker look with some reddish-brown hues when they are awake, but they appear more transparent when sleeping. The difference in their appearance is due to their blood.

Red blood cells can be a real spoiler since they reflect red light. That scattering of light makes the blood — and therefore the muscles and circulatory system — highly visible, especially when seem against the bright green of tropical foliage. That means that blood works at cross purposes to the transparency effect of glass frogs. They have an interesting evolutionary solution for dealing with this problem.

Glass frogs are able to hide 90% of their blood in their livers when they sleep. It's unclear how they survive with only 10% of their blood in circulation to transport oxygen, or how they avoid fatal clotting of their blood when it is clumped in such a tight space.

Researchers studied the phenomenon by examining frogs using photoacoustic imaging, finding the location of the blood by mapping the ultrasonic waves produced when red blood cells absorb light. That’s a challenge because it requires frogs to be asleep in the lab. It’s not easy doing research, just as it’s not easy being green.