London Zoo: Fostering and adopting deserve seal of approval

Seals typically breed in large colonies with thousands of individuals crowded together on rocky shores or sandy beaches. They must deal with pounding waves, changing tides, and foul weather. The confusion and rough conditions easily account for the many separations between mothers and pups. Sometimes they find one another after a brief time apart, but permanent failures to reunite are common, too.

All is not lost for these young seals who find themselves motherless, though, because many orphaned young are fostered or adopted by other adults, almost always other females, who take care of them. Nursing unrelated pups is considered fostering, while adoption is permanently caring for an unrelated pup.

In a study of elephant seals on California’s Año Nuevo Island, researchers found that anywhere from a quarter to nearly half of pups became separated from their mothers at least temporarily. Over five breeding seasons, the scientists identified nearly 600 pups who lost contact with their mother at some point. Of these, 5 percent rejoined their mother, 27 percent were fostered or adopted by another adult, and the remaining 68 percent were left without care. Most often, the adoptive mom was a young mother who had lost her own pup. The benefit to the pup of being adopted is obvious, as those who remain on their own almost always die by the age of 6 weeks.

For the adoptive mom, the biological benefit is the experience she gains, making it more likely she will successfully raise a pup in the future. That benefit may be mediated by her desire to nurse and care for a pup even after being separated from her own offspring. It’s definitely a win-win situation.

Hawaiian monk seals also show high rates of fostering and adoption. In a study in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands, over half the females on Laysan Island nursed an unrelated pup at some point during the time they were lactating. On East Island, over 90 percent of females did so. East Island had a far denser population of breeding females than Laysan Island. The high density of females increases the chance of fostering because it is more likely that a lost pup and a foster mom will encounter each other before the mom and the pup reunite.

Like other seals, harbor seals foster and adopt pups. Members of this species spend more time in the water during the lactation period than other seals, and that may account for the high rates of separation and fostering observed in this species.

Storms are associated with mother-pup separations. Over two-thirds of the separations observed by researchers on Nova Scotia’s Sable Island occurred the day of or the day after a storm. As in other species, fostering and adopting are most common in females who have become separated from their offspring. Younger and less experienced mothers are more likely to lose pups and subsequently become foster moms.

Wishing a Happy Mother’s Day to everyone, and sending extra special love to all the foster and adoptive moms!

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0