London Zoo: For the animals, timing is everything

Thoughts of an early spring are intoxicating during a cold, harsh winter, but increasingly early springs due to climate change can be catastrophic because of phenological mismatches.

Phenology is the study of periodic biological events such as the yearly flowering of plants, annual migration, and seasonal breeding. It’s a hot topic right now in scientific circles. The massive changes in the timing of biological events across many species means the synchronization is off between many species whose success depends on their interactions with one another.

According to a study of 406 species in the UK, plants are flowering an average of 26 days earlier than 35 years ago. Their insect pollinators such as bees are less responsive to the warmer temperatures causing this change, so there aren’t sufficient insects around that early to pollinate the plants. With low pollination rates, yields of seeds and fruit are low. When the insects do emerge, they suffer from the lack of nectar and pollen, going hungry and suffering low survivorship.

Many birds feed caterpillars to their nestlings, but the timing of this food source and of bird breeding are out of sync in lots of areas. Due to climate change, caterpillars are emerging so early they are already sparse by the time nestlings need them for their growth and maturation. Without this protein-rich food source during critical periods, they fail to develop properly, or even starve, and scientists fear the extinction of numerous bird species is a real possibility due to this phenological mismatch.

Phenological mismatches caused by climate change may also threaten the survival of migrating birds. The birds affected most by this belong to species with long migration routes or are juveniles embarking on their first migration. Many birds have historically synchronized their migratory flights with the availability of food sources before and during their journey.

Prior to leaving the breeding grounds in the fall, birds consume enormous amounts of food to increase their fat stores. The stops they make for refueling allow them to take advantage of areas with lots of food. If those areas no longer offer abundant food resources at the time the birds come through, they can’t replenish their energy stores properly. That can mean heading into winter in poor condition and a greater likelihood of failing to survive until spring.

For a successful spring migration to return to the breeding grounds, birds must fuel up before departure. They are constrained by food sources where they overwinter, which aren’t typically shifting earlier as much as those in the breeding grounds. So, even if they leave a little earlier than they used to, it is not enough earlier to take advantage of the peak of food availability where they breed.

Thanks to climate change, spring keeps arriving ahead of schedule. The problem is not so much being early as it is being out of sync. If you have any room left in the part of your brain devoted to worry, now’s the time to be distressed about phenological mismatches.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

