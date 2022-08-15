London Zoo: Evolution, tuskless elephants and human hunting

Charles Darwin wasn’t actually the first proponent of evolution. Many people previously promoted the idea that species change over time. Darwin’s contribution was developing the idea of “natural selection” — a term he coined to describe a mechanism for evolution. Though the complexities of evolution by natural selection are immense, the basic tenets of the process can be distilled into five basic statements.

1. More offspring are produced than can survive.

2. There’s variation in the offspring, a considerable amount of which is heritable.

3. Some heritable traits are better for survival and reproduction in the environment, so individuals with those traits will reproduce more than individuals without them.

4. Those favorable heritable traits will become more common in the next generation.

5. Over many generations, organisms become adapted to their environment as individuals with traits that are favorable in that environment have enhanced reproductive success.

A common example of natural selection involves speed in prey animals. The fastest gazelles are less likely to be eaten by cheetahs or lions than slower individuals. Those who escape predators are more likely to survive and pass on the genes associated with high speed to their offspring. Since the fastest gazelles of each generation survive and reproduce, the speed of the species increases over time. In evolutionary terms, predators put selection pressure on prey animals to be fast.

Sometimes it’s humans (who are, of course, part of the natural world) who put selection pressure on another species. For example, in Mozambique, illegal hunting influenced the evolution of African elephants. From 1977 to 1992, the civil war in Mozambique led to rampant poaching of wildlife. Many species were hunted for food, though elephants — males and females — were hunted for their tusks.

The sale of valuable ivory tusks funded the war effort. Elephants with the biggest tusks were the most prized, while those without tusks were largely left alone. (Tuskless females have a mutation that affects their tusks and teeth, but males with the mutated form of the gene rarely survive, which is why tuskless males are not generally seen.) The population of elephants in Gorongosa National Park declined to 10 percent of pre-war levels. Over half the females after the war were tuskless, compared to fewer than one-fifth prior to the fighting. As the population of elephants in Gorongosa National Park increased following the war, the proportion of tuskless females born was high.

A common misconception about evolution by natural selection is that it’s always the strongest or biggest who triumph in the competition often described as “survival of the fittest.” That’s not true. Those who are best suited to survival and reproduction in the environment in which they live are the ones who pass on their genes to the next generation. Environments are not static, and changes influence which traits become advantageous.

Years of targeted poaching of elephants with valuable tusks led to an evolutionary advantage of lacking tusks. In this environment, in which poaching was such a large threat, the fittest elephants were the tuskless ones.