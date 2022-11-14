London Zoo: Don't forget, females are animals, too

Thanksgiving is coming up, and with it the reminder to be thankful. Among the many things I am grateful for is the fact that so many women in science are studying animals.

Science is influenced by its practitioners, and many sexist ideas about animal behavior reflect the bias of the scientists. Historically, males have received proportionally more attention. During graduate school, I once read that animals spend their time looking for food and trying to attract females. Happily, thanks to an increase in the number of female scientists, a more balanced view of animals — including females and everything! — is emerging.

Singing by birds was once considered an entirely male pursuit and birdsong has even been defined in textbooks as complex male vocalizations during breeding season. Yet, in over 70 percent of songbird species, the females sing. Female song was often considered a sign of hormonal imbalance, or the result of shared genes only meant to be expressed by males. Over and over when scientists observed females singing, their response seemed to be, “Huh. There’s that anomaly again!”

For too long, the idea of hierarchies and competition for dominance focused only on males, but females compete for status, too. Many scientists wrote that females are more harmonious in their interactions, which is more a reflection of expectations of female behavior than the reality of it. Similarly, it was a common assumption that males are universally dominant over females, despites piles of evidence to the contrary. Just among mammals, females are the leaders of their groups and dominant over males in species as diverse as orcas, elephants, lemurs, hyenas, topi antelope, and lions.

Female dominance in primates is common, and probably the ancestral state. The idea that male dominance is typical in primates is based on just a couple of species, especially big apes like chimpanzees. Bonobos are just as closely related to humans as chimpanzees are, and they are a female-dominated society. Male scientists dismissed data showing male deference to females in bonobos as signs of “male chivalry” rather than dominance.

Many ideas about animal sexual behavior are based on Victorian values and the Victorian men who embraced them, including Charles Darwin. Female animals were considered docile, passive, and chaste. As a result, female promiscuity was considered rare or even abnormal.

Modern scientists have studied the phenomenon and documented it in both sexes. In females, promiscuity can be a defense against infanticide. For example, male lions often kill infants, but are less likely to attack their own offspring. By mating with multiple males, a female offers protection to her young as each male thinks the cubs could be his. Another advantage of multiple matings by females is the variety of genes in her offspring. By pairing her genes with those of different males, she doesn’t gamble on a single male’s quality when producing her young.

Due in large part to increases in the number of women studying animal behavior, the behavior of female animals is receiving the attention it deserves, and I am thankful!