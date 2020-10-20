London Zoo: Don’t get spooked by the Halloween Moon Crab

Halloween this year may be strange — and that’s saying something because it’s a weird holiday in normal years — but the Halloween Moon Crab will be not be changed by the oddities of 2020.

This tropical animal gets its name from the rich colors of its body which consists of a black carapace (upper shell), bright red-orange legs and purple claws. These are perfect colors for this holiday, combining witches and pumpkins. On top of that, these crabs also have a few bright spots — some yellow, some white — on their carapace, bringing to mind candy corn.

This crab is found in sand dunes, mangroves and rain forests along the Pacific coast of Central America and Mexico. Halloween Moon Crabs are especially common in Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. Despite the large numbers of these animals present all along the coast, they are only rarely seen during the dry season, which can last six months.

Desiccation is a constant danger to them during this time of the year, and they spend most of their time in burrows in the forest. They dig their own burrows, which can be 1.5 meters deep. They stay in these hideaways, only coming out at night to forage for leaf litter and other plant matter, which they bring to their burrows to eat.