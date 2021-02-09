London Zoo: Dipping into the capuchin monkey's love of chocolate

With Valentine’s Day approaching, it’s only natural that all discussions should lead to love, to chocolate, or to the love of chocolate. Chocolate is made from the seeds of the cacao fruit, and while I love the final product of chocolate, there are plenty of animals who love cacao in its purest form and eat the fruit right off the tree.

Though the majority of today’s cacao is grown in tropical Africa, this plant is native to the American tropics, where monkeys consumers a lot of it. One that frequently eats cacao fruit is the white-faced capuchin monkey. Most people are familiar with this animal from seeing it as an organ grinder monkey, as Jack the Monkey in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies and as Ross’ pet Marcel on Friends. In the wild, they are known for qualities that extend beyond being charming performers.

White-faced capuchin monkeys are very social, living in groups of 10-30 monkeys. The groups are called troops, tribes or even barrels — isn’t that fun? These monkeys are long-lived, often reaching the age of 30 or more in the wild. They live throughout much of Central America, are especially common in Panama and Costa Rica, and their range extends into Colombia and Ecuador.