London Zoo: Dipping into the capuchin monkey's love of chocolate

With Valentine’s Day approaching, it’s only natural that all discussions should lead to love, to chocolate, or to the love of chocolate. Chocolate is made from the seeds of the cacao fruit, and while I love the final product of chocolate, there are plenty of animals who love cacao in its purest form and eat the fruit right off the tree.
Though the majority of today’s cacao is grown in tropical Africa, this plant is native to the American tropics, where monkeys consumers a lot of it. One that frequently eats cacao fruit is the white-faced capuchin monkey. Most people are familiar with this animal from seeing it as an organ grinder monkey, as Jack the Monkey in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies and as Ross’ pet Marcel on Friends. In the wild, they are known for qualities that extend beyond being charming performers.
White-faced capuchin monkeys are very social, living in groups of 10-30 monkeys. The groups are called troops, tribes or even barrels — isn’t that fun? These monkeys are long-lived, often reaching the age of 30 or more in the wild. They live throughout much of Central America, are especially common in Panama and Costa Rica, and their range extends into Colombia and Ecuador.
Though habitat loss and fragmentation have affected them, they continue to have large numbers and stable populations and are not endangered at this time. They are intelligent and known for their behavioral flexibility, innovation and their ability to live in a variety of forest habitats as well as in areas where humans live. White-faced capuchin monkeys use rocks as tools to open nuts for consumption. They also use millipedes as a natural insect repellent by crushing them and then smearing them on their backs.
The monkeys known as white-faced capuchins are actually not a single species. The Panamanian white-faced capuchin and the Colombian white-faced capuchin split about 2 million years ago. Scientists recognized this considerably later with genetic work published in a 2012 study. The physical appearance of the two species is remarkably similar.
These 5-to 8-pound monkeys are willowy with long limbs and a tail about as long as their body — around 16 inches. The capuchin tail is prehensile, which means that it can be used to grab things like branches so they can hang from their tail. They have black fur on their backs and on their legs, but the fur on their chest and face is white — hence the name. The entire group of about a dozen species of capuchin monkeys are named after the Capuchin friars of Italy who wear a head covering resembling the black fur cap on their heads.
In addition to eating cacao, white-faced capuchins consume around 100 other species of tropical fruits, being especially fond of figs and mango. Also on their regular menu are insects, leaves, nuts, lizards, birds, eggs, frogs, crabs and flowers.
There’s lots to love about white-faced capuchin monkeys, but as lovers of cacao, their good taste in food is my top pick.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.