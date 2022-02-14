London Zoo: Dinosaurs were the earliest love birds

When recreational divers first noticed geometric structures on the ocean floor in 1995, they didn’t know whether they were made by an animal or the result of natural physical processes. In 2011, the construction of these “mystery circles” was observed, and the architect identified. They are made by the males of a previously unknown species of pufferfish and function to attract females.

With a diameter of about 2 meters, these structures are enormous relative to the 12-centimeter fish who make them. Construction takes more than a week, with the fish laboriously swimming and using their fins to move the sand at the sea bottom. The central section is flat, with peaks and valleys radiating outward like the spokes of a wheel. Males decorate the peaks with shells and pieces of coral.

The flow of water across the pattern channels fine sediment, which collects within the circle. When females approach the construction, the males stir up the fine sediment that’s in the center. Perhaps the females care more about the fine sediment than about the overall pattern of the structure when deciding whether to lay eggs there. That would explain why males don’t reuse the structure in future reproductive cycles. The stores of fine sediment in the area are depleted, and males must go to a new place to build a new structure that’s appealing to females.

Males stay for nearly a week guarding the eggs until they hatch, and during that time, they do no maintenance work on the structure. It gradually decays, with the topography flattening out and the fine sand particles replaced with larger ones.

These pufferfish are not the only animals whose actions aimed at courting make a physical impact on the ground. The efforts of some species of dinosaurs to attract mates also left marks on the earth. Scientists found over 60 fossilized scratch marks along with dinosaur footprints in four sites in Colorado. Based on the footprints, researchers determined that the marks were made by theropod dinosaurs, a group characterized by hollow bones and three-toed limbs. Birds are descended from theropods, and are technically considered dinosaurs.

At first, scientists were not sure what the scratch marks in the fossil record meant, but they ruled out digging for water (the area was too wet at that time), digging for food (meat-eating dinosaurs didn’t root around that way) and nest building (the marks weren’t regular enough in their spacing or worn down enough). They soon realized the nest scrape displays so common in modern ground-nesting birds leave the same pattern of marks. Such behavior is seen in a variety of avian species, most commonly in shorebirds, and leaves signs of scratching on the ground, too.

Modern birds usually perform these courtship displays in the area where they eventually build their nests. That suggested to the scientists who discovered them that dinosaurs also nested in the area of the fossilized courtship scratch marks.

I guess love doesn’t change that much through the ages — courtship rituals still leave a mark!

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

