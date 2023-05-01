Orangutan moms are the best! No, really — they are extraordinary mothers, and orangutan little ones are lucky to have them. Since parents, regardless of species, so rarely receive a pat on the back meaning, “Good job,” I feel compelled to make a big deal of exemplary parents, including those who are orangutans.

All the other great apes (gorillas, chimpanzees, bonobos, humans) are highly social, but not orangutans. Strong bonds form between mothers and offspring, but many of the interactions between other individuals are more casual, such as feeding in the same area when fruit is plentiful. Orangutan moms are on their own when it comes to caring for their young because the fathers perform no paternal care, and there are no extended family members offering support either.

These primates have their first baby when they are in their mid-teens, and reproduce every 6 to 8 years, which is the largest birth interval of any terrestrial mammal. They care for their offspring for many years, investing substantial resources into each one. Though females spend decades caring for their young, most of them will only raise 4 or 5 offspring total.

Babies are in physical contact with their mom constantly for about 4 months, as in this early stage their mothers never put their babies down. The moms carry them as they move through the trees, as they forage, and when they sleep. Every night, an orangutan builds a new arboreal nest to sleep in. It takes an orangutan just a few minutes to make a nest out of branches woven into a sturdy cradle structure, using smaller ones with leaves to line it, even with an infant clinging to her.

Orangutans rely entirely on their mothers to learn everything they need to know to survive in their tropical rainforest homes. With over 200 food types, their diet is complex and varied. Orangutan moms actively teach their offspring which foods to eat, when they are available, and how best to eat them. Orangutan mothers adjust their own feeding behavior according to the age and skill level of their offspring so the young can learn to forage successfully. They show them how to process foods, including the fruits that make up most of their diet along with leaves, bark, honey, and insects as well as the eggs of birds. Some foods are simple to consume, such as leaves that can be eaten just as they are, but fruits need to be peeled, and eating bark requires the edible part to be separated from the inedible part. Sticks are made into brush-like tools to remove honey from beehives or used to extract ants from cavities.

Young orangutans are completely dependent on their mothers for food and transport for 2 years, and moms breastfeed their young for up to 8 years. Orangutans become independent around age 10, but continue to visit their moms until the age of 15 or 16 years.

These loving mothers exhibit an impressive level of commitment to parenting. Way to go, orangutan moms!