London Zoo: Carrion beetle dads know where the bodies are buried

Being a dad can make an individual more attractive to potential mates, a phenomenon observed in many species, from fishes to primates to birds. The principle has even been documented in insects.

In field studies, male carrion beetles who had the opportunity to care for their offspring attracted three times as many females as males who hadn’t had that opportunity. The males who had previously raised a brood of young produced much more of the sex pheromone that attracts females than males who had no experience taking care of young beetles.

Pheromones are widespread as sex attractants in insects. Many studies have shown the quantity and quality of the pheromones released by males influence their attractiveness to females.

From an evolutionary perspective, this makes sense. Females seek to mate with the best males and pheromones provide clues about male quality. The amount and ratios of various chemicals within the pheromones released are honest signals that give information about nutritional state, parasite load, body size, age, and other traits that indicate overall health and good genetics.

The finding that male beetles who had taken care of young produced more sex pheromone and were therefore more attractive to females is surprising because both parental care and producing sex pheromones have high energetic costs. The expectation was that males who had previously invested in offspring would have fewer resources to put towards pheromone production, not more.

There are multiple possible explanations for the increase in pheromones produced by males who are experienced dads, and all require understanding a bit about how carrion beetles raise their young. After finding a carcass of a small animal such as a bird or rodent, a pair of beetles bury it and cover it with various secretions.

The female lays eggs in the surrounding soil, and when the larvae hatch, they head to the carcass where they develop, eating from the flesh all around them. The parents feed their young additional food — a regurgitated liquid they produce after digesting the flesh themselves. The parent beetles also care for their young by protecting them from predators and parasites.

One possible explanation for the observation that dads attract more females is that males benefit from access to the buried body meant to feed the developing beetles. This high-quality nutrient source offers males extra energy they can use for all sorts of activities, including pheromone production.

Another possibility is that while males are caring for their young, they don’t release any sex pheromone, so they accumulate large quantities of it for later use. Still another factor at play might be the secretions beetles put on the carcass. Chemical alterations make the food easier for their young to digest and may also make it easier for males to uptake or produce precursors to the pheromones that attract females.

Usually, there is conflict between spending energy and effort on paternal care versus on future mating opportunities. However, in species in which brood care enhances sexual attractiveness, the unusual circumstances favor the evolution of male parental care.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

