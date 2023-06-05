Not many species have their own anthem in pop culture, but capybara footage set to the lyric “I pull up, hop out at the after party” from Don Toliver’s song After Party appears everywhere lately. As cool as this is, it’s just one small thing that makes capybaras so noteworthy.

Capybaras are closely related to the guinea pig, but as the world’s largest rodent, they are massive in comparison to the common pets that are their cousins. They stand half a meter tall, are well over a meter in length and match the weight of many humans — it’s not unusual for them to tip the scales at 70 kilograms or more.

Like other rodents, their front teeth grow constantly. They have thick brown fur, large heads, back legs that are longer than their front legs, and partially webbed feet. Their blunt snouts along with their small ears make their head boxy in appearance. Their overall shape is much like a barrel, especially as they have almost no tail and short legs.

These gregarious animals are often seen in the savannahs and forests of South America in groups of 10 to 20 individuals, though some groups are as large as 100 animals. Not only do they associate with other members of their own species, but are frequently seen in contact with other species. It’s common to find another capybara, a monkey, a bird, or a turtle resting on their backs — seated, perched or lying down — giving them the nickname “nature’s ottoman.” In some cases, the other animal is eating insects or other pests from the capybara’s fur, but transportation and social connection also account for this behavior. In captivity, the animals seen on the backs of capybaras include dogs, cats, rabbits, and goats.

Capybaras are excellent swimmers and are frequently near water. They can even sleep while in the water, snoozing at the edge to stay cool with only their heads above the surface. Their name comes from the term “grass eater” in the Tupi language. However, in addition to grasses — including corn and sugarcane — they eat aquatic plants, fruits, tubers, and tree bark.

Though they are vegetarian, they are eaten by many animals who are not, such as jaguars, caimans, anacondas, pumas, and eagles. Agile in and out of the water, they use their ability to stay underwater for up to 5 minutes to escape aquatic dangers, and can run up to 35 kilometers per hour to escape terrestrial ones.

They have a huge vocal repertoire, making noises that sound like chirps, cackles, whistles, barks, grunts, squeals, and purrs. Their acoustic communication has many functions, including locating one another, courtship, threats, and alarm calls. There are significant variations in the vocalizations made by different social groups.

There are two species which were previously considered subspecies, and some people still classify them that way. Both the capybara (also known as the greater capybara) and the lesser capybara, which is smaller but can weigh nearly 30 kilograms, can reasonably be considered rodents of unusual size.