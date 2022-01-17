London Zoo: Cacomistle envy: It’s a good time to be nocturnal

My alarm clock goes off every morning while it’s still dark, and not because I get up absurdly early. It’s because the nights are still so long and the sunrise is still so late. It’s enough to make anyone wish they were nocturnal. My desire to enjoy (or at least cope with) being active at night makes me envy the cacomistle, a nocturnal animal of the New World tropics.

This little-known mammal is related to raccoons, olingos, coatimundis, the kinkajou, and the ringtail, which are all in the order Carnivora and the family Procyonidae. “Procyon” means “before the dog” in Ancient Greek, indicating an old belief that members of this group are closely related to, but more primitive than, dogs and other canids. (Current thinking suggests cacomistles are more closely related to a number of other animals, including skunks, weasels, badgers, otters, wolverines, and ferrets than they are to dogs.)

Procyon is also the name of a binary star system in the constellation Canis Minor near Sirius (the Dog Star). Its name is a nod to the movement of the stars through our skies — Procyon rises ahead of Sirius as seen from most northern latitudes.

Despite their nocturnal habits, cacomistles may not often see these stars (or any others) because they spend their time in dense tropical forests where the foliage blocks the night sky. Their preferred habitat is generally wet tropical forests, including mountain forests. They sometimes spend time in dry tropical forests where the trees lose their leaves seasonally, making stargazing a possibility.

Adaptations for life in the trees include a long tail that helps them maintain their balance when climbing and leaping, and sharp claws for gripping branches securely. Their claws are non-retractable, meaning they are always exposed, which is one key difference between the cacomistle and its closest relative, the ringtail. Other differences are a longer tail and pointier ears compared to the ringtail.

Both species have striped tails, but the cacomistle’s black and white stripes fade to solid black toward the tip. The bands of color continue to alternate on the aptly named ringtail. The gray and brown fur of the cacomistle is a little lighter compared to the ringtail.

Because they live only in forests and are arboreal, deforestation is particularly problematic for the cacomistle. While they are not endangered, they are rare throughout their range, which extends from Panama to southern Mexico. Sightings are unusual because cacomistles are not at all common, they are nocturnal, they spend their time high in the trees, they are solitary with large home ranges and they are relatively small. These animals weigh about 2 pounds and are 15-18 inches long with a tail as long as their body.

Nocturnal animals, including the cacomistle, tend to have big eyes that are very sensitive to light. Large ears help them gather sound, and they are adept at localizing the source of it. When I envy cacomistles for being comfortable in the dark, it’s actually these traits that I long for.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0