We are being manipulated by hot peppers. By “we” I mean birds and mammals, and I’m not sure how to feel about it. I am sure things are working out well for the peppers, whose chemistry influences the behavior of animals to their own benefit. Their spicy flavor prevents some animals from eating them at all.

The main purpose of fleshy fruits is to enable seed dispersal by attracting animals to eat them, so deterring animals from eating fruits is weird from an evolutionary perspective. It requires an explanation when a plant makes fruits with chemicals that prevent its consumption.

One possible reason for this curious situation was proposed in the 1960s, and is called “directed deterrence.” Simply put, the plant deters the animal species who are not good seed dispersers and encourages consumption of the fruits by animals who are effective seed dispersers.

Chiltepine peppers of the southwest get their heat from the chemical capsaicin. In a field study in southern Arizona, researchers observed which local animals eat the peppers and which say, “No, thank you,” even though the peppers are easily accessible on low shrubs.

Video observations of plants showed that birds eat the peppers but mammals do not. One bird species, the Curve-billed Thrasher, accounted for nearly three-quarters of the peppers taken from the plants. The most common fruit-eating mammals in the area, packrats and cactus mice, consumed other fruits available in the area but not the peppers.

Researchers captured members of all three species and studied their feeding preferences in the lab when presented with three types of fruits: the hot peppers, a related species of pepper that lacks capsaicin because of a developmental mutation, and hackberries. The Curve-billed Thrasher ate all three fruits. The packrats and cactus mice ate the hackberries and the peppers without capsaicin, but avoided the hot peppers.

The directed deterrence hypothesis predicts packrats and cactus mice are ineffective at dispersing pepper seeds and Curve-billed Thrashers are good seed dispersers. To look at this, scientists investigated how pepper seeds fared when consumed by these animals. The seeds (from non-spicy peppers only) eaten by the mammals were ground up by their molars, and none of them germinated. In contrast, over half the seeds of both spicy and non-spicy peppers eaten by the birds germinated. That rate is similar to seeds planted directly from the fruits.

These pepper plants benefit when birds eat their fruits because the seeds pass through the digestive tract to favorable locations where they are able to germinate. Peppers do not benefit when mammals eat them because they destroy the seeds, which then fail to germinate. It is the taste of capsaicin that keeps many mammals from eating the peppers, but birds are insensitive to this chemical, so it does not deter them from eating peppers that contain it.

Unable to tolerate spicy peppers of any heat level, I am being manipulated just like a packrat or a cactus mouse, and can only envy the Curve-billed Thrasher’s ability to partake of these fruits.