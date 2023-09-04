Ludwig van Beethoven’s famous letters from 1812 left behind a mystery about the identity of the person he addressed as his “Immortal Beloved” that has lasted over two centuries. The mystery of how so-called immortal jellyfish prolong their lives indefinitely is a far newer, but equally fascinating mystery.

About 40 years ago, scientists made a discovery about the life cycle of one species, now called the immortal jellyfish, that was an odd variation of what is typical for these animals.

Jellyfish have multiple life stages. Fertilized eggs develop into a larva called a planula which floats in the ocean before settling on a hard surface such as the sea floor, a rock, or coral. They then attach themselves to the substrate. Once attached, they develop into polyps, which have stalks and superficially resemble anemones. The arms of these polyps grow in segments that break off in a form of asexual reproduction and become a free-moving form called an ephyra. Each ephyra eventually develops into a medusa — the jellyfish form we are most familiar with. Medusa are mature animals that reproduce sexually by producing eggs or sperm. Medusa typically reproduce, live briefly, and then die.

Immortal jellyfish are small, measuring less than half a centimeter across, but are capable of a feat making them seem larger than life that is the inspiration for their name. When under stress, perhaps due to low food availability or unfavorable temperatures, they regress to a prior life stage. They contract their tentacles, reduce their body size, and fall to the sea floor where polyps develop from their body. Current thinking is that they can do this ad infinitum, meaning they can’t die from old age like most organisms. That makes them ageless, but they are not actually immortal since they can still be killed by predators or by dangerous conditions.

Returning to a younger version of themselves involves unusual changes in their cells. In the vast majority of animals, only undifferentiated cells have the potential to develop into all kinds of cells. However, when immortal jellyfish reset themselves back to the juvenile stage, their cells are also returned to younger stages (stem cells or at least stem-like cells) that can form any cell type necessary for the animal’s regrowth.

It's not clear how these animals are able to avoid mortality, though research suggests they have unusual genes related to DNA replication and repair as well as genes involved in stem cell regeneration. The molecular mechanisms related to the curious abilities of the immortal jellyfish allow a phenomenon to occur that would be every bit as surprising as if we observed a butterfly regressing to caterpillar form.

The butterfly-to-caterpillar transformation is not one that ever happens, so it is only the regression through life stages of the immortal jellyfish that I could ever hope to see in real life. It is my dream to watch it on film set to the music of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” — because such a passionate composer should have more than one immortal beloved.