Pine squirrels and Red Crossbills both feed on the seeds found in the pinecones of lodgepole pines. These trees have evolved defenses against seed predation, but because these two seed-eating species feed in different ways, the evolution of defenses varies depending on which animal species is eating the cones in a particular area.

Squirrels gnaw the whole cone off at the base and feed on the seeds within once it is no longer attached to the tree. It’s a lot of work for them to do that, and the more seeds are in each cone, the faster they can eat their fill and cache additional seeds to eat during the winter.

Crossbills use the tips of their curved beaks to reach between the scales on cones and get the seeds inside. Crossbills get into the cone and eat the seeds while the cone is still attached to the tree. The easier it is for them to reach between and even move the scales out of their way, the faster they can eat enough to sustain themselves.

In most areas of the Rocky Mountains where lodgepole pines are prevalent, pine squirrels are the main predator. In the places that pine squirrels and Red Crossbills both occur, the squirrels get to the cones before the birds, and the birds tend to eat other types of food instead. The trees have evolved in response to being a favored food resource for squirrels.

Heavy cones with thick bases that require the squirrels to work long and hard to chew them off, widely spaced scales, and only a few seeds are common where squirrels live. These cone characteristics make them a less valuable food resource for squirrels, who therefore eat fewer seeds. Squirrels prefer cones with more seeds and seek out cones that have a higher ratio of seed weight to cone weight. That means the work of removing the cone from the tree offers a big enough reward to make it worthwhile.

Where pine squirrels are absent, Red Crossbills are the primary predators of the seeds in lodgepole pinecones. In these areas, the trees and their pinecones have evolved in a different direction, as a defense against the birds. They are smaller and lighter overall with more closely packed scales, and these cones are not thickened at the base, but each scale is thicker. Tighter and thicker scales better protect the seeds from the birds, who must reach in between the scales with their beaks to access them.

Just as the pinecones vary across regions depending on which animals are the main predators, the beaks of crossbills differ in each region. In areas where the trees produce cones that are harder for crossbills to extract seeds from, the birds have evolved in response to the tree defenses to reach the seeds more easily. Specifically, these birds have bills that are considerably deeper and larger than those of birds in places where pine squirrels live.

These changes constitute an evolutionary arms race among these species!