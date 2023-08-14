If the young hear criticism, they learn to condemn; if they hear encouragement, they learn to be confident; if they hear hostility, they learn to fight; if they hear drumming, they grow up to be workers and not queens. That last one may not seem familiar, but it’s true for social wasps.

Social wasps have different castes, which is common among social insects. Castes are groups of individuals within a colony who share a distinct morphological form and a behavioral specialization. Workers take care of the young, build the nest, and keep it in good repair, while queens start new colonies and reproduce. Workers have very little fat, are not typically able to lay eggs, and they die off when winter comes. Queens have nutrients, including fat, that help them survive the winter, and they can lay eggs. In some species, workers are bigger than queens, but in other species, queens are bigger than workers.

In both honey bees and social wasps, environmental differences, not genetic differences, determine whether an individual becomes a queen or a worker. In honey bees, caste differentiation results from nutritional differences. Larvae who are fed large amounts of royal jelly become queens, while larvae not fed in this way become workers.

In social wasps, variation in auditory stimulation is responsible for the development of the two castes. Queens and other high-ranking females beat their antennae rhythmically against the walls of the cells where young wasps develop. The sound is loud enough that scientists sometimes locate nests by hearing this sound before they see the nests.

Antennal drumming had long been assumed to be a communication signal, but scientists Sainath Suryanarayanan and Robert Jeanne of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and engineer John Hermanson of the Forest Products Laboratory in Madison have found that adult paper wasps of the species Polistes fuscatus influence the development of young wasps with this sound. Specifically, the presence or absence of the antennal drumming determines whether a wasp develops into a worker or a queen. (These results don’t rule out the possibility that additional environmental factors also play a role.)

These researchers think the rhythmic antennal drumming on the walls of the brood cells within the nest may be the signal that starts a chain of biochemical events. The larvae exposed to drumming express different genes than larvae who aren’t exposed. Those genes presumably lead to production of proteins that determine whether that individual’s development leads to them becoming a queen or becoming a worker.

Antennal drumming is heard more often at the beginning of the season when workers are being reared. It’s rarely heard in late summer when colonies are rearing individuals who will overwinter and emerge as queens in the spring and start new colonies.

Antennal drumming in social wasps has a big impact on the development of the young. This discovery provides new insight into the fascinating mystery of how genetically similar individuals can develop so differently.

Social wasps are not what they eat so much as they are what they hear.