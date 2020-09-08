London Zoo: Animals that survive being eaten is just so 2020

The snails and nematodes passively travel through their predators’ system and come out the other end alive, which is spectacular enough, but one aquatic beetle species takes the eaten-but-survived game to another level.

These beetles actively walk through the digestive system, decreasing the time they spend in this inhospitable, acidic, low oxygen environment. Over 90 percent of them survive being eaten by their frog predators. They pass through the throat, stomach and intestine of the frog in less than six hours, and sometimes in just minutes.

To determine if the beetles were taking an active role in their own passage by walking through the frog, researchers used wax to stick the legs of some beetles together. None of the beetles hampered in this way survived the journey, and it took at least a day for their bodies to pass through the frog. This experiment suggests that the beetles must walk their way out to survive.

It’s pretty amazing that any animals can survive the lack of oxygen and the highly acidic environment of an intestinal tract containing digestive enzymes. The situation is analogous to this year for many of us — just one dreadful challenge after the next — but thankfully with a much higher rate of success at living through it.

There are always lessons to be learned from the animals who share the planet with us. Here’s to surviving 2020, either by riding it out and passing through or by actively heading in the direction we need to go.

Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.

