“When in danger or in doubt, run in circles, scream and shout.” There’s much debate about the origin of this oft-quoted directive made famous in The Caine Mutiny, but it was probably a World War II era military saying.

I associate the phrase with my paternal grandfather, who used to make me laugh by saying it. No matter where it came from, it appears the advice to go in circles is followed by multiple species of marine animals, for reasons that remain as unclear as the source of the original edict.

Researcher Tomoko Narazaki at the University of Tokyo observed circling behavior in green sea turtles when she was studying homing behavior with a displacement experiment. She moved turtles away from their breeding grounds to study their navigational abilities as they made the return trip. The data were a surprise because the turtles circled many times at constant speed, especially as they approached their breeding grounds. One turtle circled 76 times in a row, with each loop taking 16 to 20 seconds.

Other animals observed swimming in circles include tiger sharks, whale sharks, King Penguins, Antarctic fur seals, and Cuvier’s beaked whales. Just as with the sea turtles, the reasons for this behavior are not obvious and the scientists who observed the behavior were surprised by it.

Though the reasons for swimming in circles are not fully understood, there is no shortage of ideas that could explain this behavior. There are probably different functions of swimming in circles depending on the situation and the species. One thing is clear — it costs energy to swim in circles rather than in a straight line, so some benefit must exist for this behavior to persist.

A likely hypothesis for animals who use magnetic cues for navigation and orientation, as green sea turtles do, is that circling multiple times helps them get their bearings. Submarines use magnetic cues to help them stay on course, and they purposely circle when recording geomagnetic data. Another possibility is that circular swimming during an ascent makes it easier for multiple individuals to regroup at the surface because they are less likely to end up as far away from each other as they would if they all swam straight but at slightly different angles.

Foraging strategies may explain some circling behavior. Humpback whales swim in a tight circle as they exhale to create a circle of bubbles that traps fish and makes it easy for them to catch the prey. Tiger sharks deep down near the Hawaiian Islands are presumably circling as they search for prey, though one male circled when approaching a female prior to courting her.

Antarctic fur seals circle during the day yet mainly feed at night, so foraging doesn’t explain their behavior. It has been suggested that King Penguins circling near the surface of the water between deep dives to feed may be increasing their body temperature by exercising in the relatively warmer surface waters.

Apparently danger and doubt are not the only reasons to go in circles!