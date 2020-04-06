London Zoo: Animals can be at risk by socializing, too

Biology 101 students learn that disease transmission is a serious disadvantage of group living. There are other disadvantages: competition for food and mates, risk of inbreeding, stress if the group is not an optimal size, increased conspicuousness that makes it harder for prey to hide and also makes predators less effective. Living in groups can make animals a more attractive food source, enticing greater numbers of predators to take interest.
Disease transmission is obviously the drawback of sociality on most of our minds with the COVID-19 global pandemic threatening us. The risk of diseases in social groups is not unique to humans. In recent years, Ebola has affected chimpanzees and gorillas; the chytrid fungus has hit frogs; an outbreak of anthrax was a problem for hippos; canine distemper has spread through ferret, lion, African wild dog and tiger populations; bats have had to cope with a fungus that causes white-nose syndrome; West Nile encephalitis has infected many bird species, especially the American crow.
Humans are better able to change (temporarily) the degree to which we are social, and that is empowering. It’s certainly wise to limit our social behavior now for the safety of our entire community — citywide, statewide, countrywide and worldwide. Practicing social distancing doesn’t mean we should ever stop marveling at the wonderful benefits of social behavior, even though we can choose not to participate in all of those benefits right now.
Among the many advantages of being social animals rather than solitary are cooperative care of the young, sharing of food or information to find food, efficiency (in part because of division of labor and specialization) and mate availability. A huge advantage of group living is safety. When there are shared efforts to detect predators or other dangers, it is easier to be safe. It is also easier to spend time on essential tasks such as feeding and caring for young when the burden of vigilance against danger is shared by multiple individuals who take turns being on guard. That allows each individual to spend more time doing what needs to be done to survive and thrive rather than being on the lookout constantly.
With so many powerful advantages to sociality, it is no wonder that it’s so common. Solitary living is the ancestral state. Group living has evolved multiple times in the animal world, providing evidence the advantages of it are powerful enough to outweigh the disadvantages across habitats, lifestyles and eras. We see social behavior in multiple lineages in fish, frogs, spiders, birds, mammals, insects, corals and lizards, among others.
The advantages of social behavior account for the large number of social animal species as well as the tendency of members of those species to be drawn to one another.
Humans are a social species, and that has not changed just because we are currently less social than usual. We are being asked to act unlike ourselves, and that’s hard. The struggles we are having with social distancing are a direct consequence of our social nature.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.
