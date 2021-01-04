London Zoo: All about the newt -- and we don't mean Gingrich

Are you feeling “newtral” about 2021?

Many people are sighing with relief to be done with 2020, so it’s natural to write about something that embodies the “new” as we start the next year. Rather than write about animals that symbolize renewal or new beginnings, I am taking the literal route and discussing newts (a subfamily of salamanders) because “new” is in their name. You may be asking, “What’s new in the world of newts?” and I have some answers for you.

NEW Life Stages

Newts generally go through three developmental stages. The larval form is similar to a tadpole and lives in aquatic habitats, the eft stage is an awkward adolescent in-between form that lives on land, and the adult form is aquatic. There are some additional but less well-known stages. Newts are flexible so if the conditions on land are poor, they can skip the eft stage and become an aquatic adult form that retains some juvenile characteristics. If an aquatic adult finds itself in a pond that’s not habitable, it can morph into an unusual form—the terrestrial adult.

NEW Limbs