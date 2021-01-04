London Zoo: All about the newt -- and we don't mean Gingrich

Are you feeling “newtral” about 2021?
Many people are sighing with relief to be done with 2020, so it’s natural to write about something that embodies the “new” as we start the next year. Rather than write about animals that symbolize renewal or new beginnings, I am taking the literal route and discussing newts (a subfamily of salamanders) because “new” is in their name. You may be asking, “What’s new in the world of newts?” and I have some answers for you.
NEW Life Stages
Newts generally go through three developmental stages. The larval form is similar to a tadpole and lives in aquatic habitats, the eft stage is an awkward adolescent in-between form that lives on land, and the adult form is aquatic. There are some additional but less well-known stages. Newts are flexible so if the conditions on land are poor, they can skip the eft stage and become an aquatic adult form that retains some juvenile characteristics. If an aquatic adult finds itself in a pond that’s not habitable, it can morph into an unusual form—the terrestrial adult.
NEW Limbs
Newts are capable of growing new limbs if they lose them. Most interestingly, they maintain this biologically unusual growth capability beyond the juvenile stage and into adulthood. Other amphibians lose this ability after metamorphosis. Newts can grow other new body parts and can even regenerate parts of the heart, tail, jaw, spinal cord, brain, and the lens and retina of the eye. Newts are better at regeneration than any other vertebrate.
NEW species
A collaboration between Vietnamese and German scientists published in May 2020 announced the discovery of two new species of nobby newts, which are also known as crocodile newts. The new species raise the number found in Vietnam to seven, making northern Vietnam a top region of crocodile newt diversity.
Who kNEW?
Some newts in the western United States have a toxin called tetrodotoxin, which is the same dangerous chemical found in puffer fish and the blue-ringed octopus. Bacteria on the newts’ skin produce the poison. Tetrodotoxin can cause numbness, tingling, paralysis and death, which is why it offers newts protection against their garter snake enemies. Some snakes living in the regions with these newts have developed resistance to tetrodotoxin, which has led to newts with higher levels of it than in other areas.
NEWsflash
Newts are capable of biofluorescence. Scientifically speaking, that means they are living organisms able to absorb light at one wavelength and re-emit it at a longer wavelength and lower energy. Practically speaking, biofluorescence means that when you aim blue light at a newt, it shines like a neon glowstick—usually a yellow or green one. This was definitely news to the biological world in early 2020, with the publication of research documenting this phenomenon in a variety of amphibians, but focusing on newts and other salamanders.
I can’t provide anyone the newness so many seek in 2021. All I can offer is a little “newtness”, along with sincere wishes for health and happiness in the new year.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.