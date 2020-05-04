London Zoo: A Mother's Day tale about kangaroos and their joeys

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Are you holed up in a small space, feeling increasingly ready to get out into the world and explore it? The answer is an affirmative for most people lately, and also for kangaroo babies.

In their case, it’s good parenting rather than stay-at-home policies that are responsible. Kangaroo moms keep their young in a pouch for 8 to 12 months after birth, depending on the species, before they are allowed out, and even then their outings are limited for some time. (See, the similarities continue!) The mother’s pouch is not unique to kangaroos as it is characteristic of all marsupial mammals, which includes not only the well-known koalas and possums, but also the marvelously named bandicoots, quokkas, bilbies and wombats.

Baby kangaroos, called joeys or roos, are born less than 5 weeks after conception, when they are still pink, deaf, blind, hairless and approximately the size of a jelly bean. Their front limbs are the most developed part of the body, and the claws on them are used to crawl to the mother’s pouch.