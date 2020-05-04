London Zoo: A Mother's Day tale about kangaroos and their joeys

Are you holed up in a small space, feeling increasingly ready to get out into the world and explore it? The answer is an affirmative for most people lately, and also for kangaroo babies.
In their case, it’s good parenting rather than stay-at-home policies that are responsible. Kangaroo moms keep their young in a pouch for 8 to 12 months after birth, depending on the species, before they are allowed out, and even then their outings are limited for some time. (See, the similarities continue!) The mother’s pouch is not unique to kangaroos as it is characteristic of all marsupial mammals, which includes not only the well-known koalas and possums, but also the marvelously named bandicoots, quokkas, bilbies and wombats.
Baby kangaroos, called joeys or roos, are born less than 5 weeks after conception, when they are still pink, deaf, blind, hairless and approximately the size of a jelly bean. Their front limbs are the most developed part of the body, and the claws on them are used to crawl to the mother’s pouch.
The mother guides her young by licking a path from the birth opening to her pouch that the baby can follow using the sense of smell. The inside of the pouch is hairless, and the skin-to-skin contact between mom and roo help keep the little one warm. Inside are glands that release an antimicrobial substance that protects the joey from bacteria and parasites. The pouch stretches to accommodate the joey as it grows, and the mother can relax the muscles to allow air flow or tighten them firmly around the joey to allow her to hop.
A kangaroo’s milk adjusts over time to suit the developing joey’s changing needs. Kangaroo moms can feed two joeys at unequal developmental stages by producing different types of milk, each available from separate nipples. That’s important because kangaroos often have joeys of different ages simultaneously—one quite young that still lives in the pouch and another one that is only in the pouch some of the time, but is still nursing for another 6 months or so.
Kangaroo moms have a remarkable ability to control the timing of their reproduction. A kangaroo can get pregnant again right after a joey is born and has crawled to the pouch, but the fertilized egg will only develop until it’s 100 cells or so, and then growth pauses.
It will only continue developing if the previous joey ceases nursing for some reason or the much older joey is being weaned. If the joey in the pouch dies, the new offspring will start developing immediately, which means that the kangaroo already has a head start on her next baby after the loss.
If it is a case of an older joey ceasing to nurse, the timing can be so precise that the new joey may be ready for birth within a day of its older sibling permanently leaving the pouch for greater independence.
Happy Mother’s Day to everyone who loves like a mother, no matter how they do it.
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, author, and an Adjunct Faculty in NAU’s Department of Biological Sciences.
