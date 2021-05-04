London Zoo: A Mother's Day animal story that warms the heart

It’s a cold, cold world, and a lot of young animals depend on their moms to keep them warm. That’s generally true metaphorically, but in many cases, it’s also true literally. Animal mothers offer heating services for their young in many ways.
Alligators make nests out of mud, leaves, and other plant matter and the composting vegetation generates heat. An alligator mom lays about 35 eggs and buries them in the nest. The temperature of her nest determines whether the babies are male or female. Nests in the low 80s yield female offspring, while those in the low 90s result in all males. In intermediate temperatures, the young that hatch will be a mix of males and females.
Marsupials are famous for keeping their young warm in their pouches. Marsupial babies, called joeys, are born undeveloped and crawl to their mother’s pouch to continue growing. They are unable to regulate their own body temperature, which means that they require an external heat source to stay alive. Until they develop and begin to grow fur, they remain in the pouch where the temperature is in the high 80s.
Birds sit on their eggs to keep them warm so their young can develop. In many species, a constant and specific temperature is required for the young chicks to survive and thrive. Birds have an area of skin that is featherless, called a brood patch, which is used to keep the eggs warm. Some birds naturally molt during the breeding season, while others pull out their feathers in this area and use them to line the nest. In many species, both males and females incubate the eggs.
Breeding in the coldest region on earth, Emperor Penguins have chicks that hatch during the Antarctic winter. Their parents’ brood patches are the only source of warmth for the chicks, and they stay on top of their mom or dad’s feet to avoid contact with the deadly cold of the icy ground. At temperatures of minus 40 degrees, the adult penguins must huddle together in groups of thousands of individuals to survive. They shift their positions constantly in a cooperative endeavor, with each penguin spending some time on the cold outside of the huddle, but getting plenty of time in the warmer interior.
Polar bear cubs are born without enough blubber to stay warm, but the den their mother makes provides an insulated place to stay cozy in the early months when the outside temperatures reach minus 40 degrees. For around four months, they stay in the den, being fed milk with 36 percent fat that provides the nutrition and fuel to add weight rapidly. Much of the added weight is blubber they will need to survive once they begin venturing out in the cold.
Mothers of so many species give of themselves for their young. That includes the common practice of providing a heat source—which is frequently their own body—to keep their babies safe and warm.
May you all have a warm and happy Mother’s Day!
Karen B. London, Ph.D. is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist, Certified Professional Dog Trainer, and an author of six books on canine training and behavior, including her most recent, Treat Everyone Like a Dog: How a Dog Trainer’s World View Can Improve Your Life.