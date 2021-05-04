London Zoo: A Mother's Day animal story that warms the heart

It’s a cold, cold world, and a lot of young animals depend on their moms to keep them warm. That’s generally true metaphorically, but in many cases, it’s also true literally. Animal mothers offer heating services for their young in many ways.

Alligators make nests out of mud, leaves, and other plant matter and the composting vegetation generates heat. An alligator mom lays about 35 eggs and buries them in the nest. The temperature of her nest determines whether the babies are male or female. Nests in the low 80s yield female offspring, while those in the low 90s result in all males. In intermediate temperatures, the young that hatch will be a mix of males and females.

Marsupials are famous for keeping their young warm in their pouches. Marsupial babies, called joeys, are born undeveloped and crawl to their mother’s pouch to continue growing. They are unable to regulate their own body temperature, which means that they require an external heat source to stay alive. Until they develop and begin to grow fur, they remain in the pouch where the temperature is in the high 80s.