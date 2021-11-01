London Zoo: A guide to the language and jargon of birders

“I dipped on my nemesis at a migrant trap during a fallout.” Most people would be confused if they were to hear this sentence in a conversation, but to a birder, this makes perfect sense.

While some birders are content to watch their feeders, others are willing to go to great lengths to see rare birds. For these more intense birders, extensive communication about where birds are and sightings of rare birds is essential. Thanks to technological advances, anyone can now be immediately alerted to sightings of rare birds, and locations of coveted bird species are now public knowledge.

Unsurprisingly, birders have developed an esoteric vocabulary to communicate with each other. To help those who are new to birding, here is a guide for terms you may hear in the wild.