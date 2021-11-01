London Zoo: A guide to the language and jargon of birders

“I dipped on my nemesis at a migrant trap during a fallout.” Most people would be confused if they were to hear this sentence in a conversation, but to a birder, this makes perfect sense.
While some birders are content to watch their feeders, others are willing to go to great lengths to see rare birds. For these more intense birders, extensive communication about where birds are and sightings of rare birds is essential. Thanks to technological advances, anyone can now be immediately alerted to sightings of rare birds, and locations of coveted bird species are now public knowledge.
Unsurprisingly, birders have developed an esoteric vocabulary to communicate with each other. To help those who are new to birding, here is a guide for terms you may hear in the wild.
- Lifer: A species added to a birder’s “life list,” which contains all the species that birder has seen
- Target Species: A specific species that a birder has gone in search of
- Heard-only: A bird that is identified on sound alone with no visual component
- Vagrant: A species far out of its expected range
- Migrant Trap: Despite its nefarious name, these are isolated places in otherwise poor habitat where birds may stop on migration, especially if they are off course. (Imagine an oasis in a desert.)
- Hotspot: A location that is birded frequently and usually regarded as a good place for birding
- Twitch: To see a rare bird that was reported by someone else
- Dip: To fail to find a rare bird that was reported by someone else
- Nemesis: A species that a birder has repeatedly dipped on
- Self-find: To come across a rare bird by one’s own effort
- String: To fraudulently and unethically report birds you haven’t actually seen to give yourself status in the birding community
- Digiscope: To take photos through binoculars or a scope
- Pish: A sound birders make to entice birds to come out of vegetation and sounds like “pshhh, pshhh, pshhh.” It is thought that this noise mimics alarm calls and therefore birds come to the sound to scare away a potential predator. Pishing is discouraged around nests as it may distress the chicks and adults.
- Fallout: A phenomenon in which weather conditions cause migrating birds to pause in migration, creating large densities of birds in small areas for brief periods of time. On April 25, 2013, a fallout incident on High Island, Texas, allowed six birders to find 294 species in a single day.
- A Big Year: One calendar year in which a birder attempts to see as many species as they can within one area. Arjan Dwarshuis set the world big year record at 6,852 species in 2016. (There are about 10,500 species worldwide.) Erin Bowen set the Arizona big year record at 437 species in 2020 (out of 566 species ever seen in Arizona). Also popular are big days such as the High Island fallout mentioned before.
Now, whether you find yourself chatting about Chats or screaming about Screamers, you’ll be able to flock together with birders.
Brian Hofstetter is a high school student at BASIS Flagstaff who has been birding since he was a toddler. He finds time for school and sports between his birding excursions.