The lodge on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon will officially begin its 2023 seasonal operations on Sunday, park officials announced.

Since June 2, limited visitor services have been available due to a break in the North Rim water pipeline that led to water conservation measures. The water pipeline has been fully repaired, and water conservation measures for the North Rim are no longer in effect.

The Grand Canyon Lodge North Rim operations, including lodging, food and beverage services, and shower and laundry, will also open July 23. The lodge dining room will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with reservations required for dinner service. The last day of the 2023 season for most commercial services will be Oct. 15, 2023.

The National Park Service will continue its operations including the Backcountry Information Office through Oct. 31. Once Highway 67 is closed for the season, the North Rim is only accessible to the public via non-motorized travel.

Overnight lodging reservations for North Rim facilities may be made by contacting Aramark Destinations at 877- 386-4383 or by visiting its website at www.grandcanyonnorth.com. For information on Grand Canyon Trail Rides, please call 435-679-8665 or visit their website at www.canyonrides.com.

For more information on visiting the North Rim during the 2023 season, please visit www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/north-rim.htm.