Lockett Meadow and Inner Basin ‘mostly alive and well’ following Pipeline Fire

The cherished meadows and aspen groves of the San Francisco Peaks Inner Basin have taken a hit, but largely survived the Pipeline Fire, according to Flagstaff district ranger Matt McGrath.

An irreplaceable landscape that attracts thousands of visitors to every year, the Inner Basin also contains important Flagstaff city water facilities. These values made the preservation of the Inner Basin a top priority for firefighters battling the Pipeline Fire, which burned more than 26,000 acres in the region since Sunday. The hard work of the firefighters paid off, McGrath said on social media, and the area looks “better than expected.”

McGrath joined the superintendent of the Mormon Lake Hotshot crew on a survey of the Inner Basin Thursday morning, expecting heavy fire damage. The “worst of it,” included areas on the ridge leading to Doyle Peak above Lockett Meadow — a popular campground — which “burned kind of hot,” McGrath tweeted Thursday.

Closer inspection of the area via the Water Line Road, which leads onto the burned ridge, showed that the Pipeline Fire “really roared,” through the area and left the drainage “in pretty bad shape.” The severity of burn on this ridge creates the “possibility of some debris flow” when rain meets the burn scar, but McGrath wrote that “the campground should be mostly fine.”

“This is where our amazing wildland firefighters were able to make a stand and halt forward progress [of the Pipeline Fire],” McGrath said of the scorched ridge.

From deeper in the basin, McGrath shared a photo of Fremont Peak, verdant and untouched by fire, with large swaths green meadows and evergreens in the foreground. The area “looks great,” McGrath said, adding that “City water facilities survived.”

McGrath also shared a picture showing “a mile of happy, healthy aspen” from the road below the city water facilities. The aspens of Inner Basin are icons of northern Arizona, natural jewels that have been called “the most beautiful aspen grove on Earth,” by magazine Arizona Highways.

“I don’t know if [the aspens] are actually happy, but they make me happy,” McGrath said of the surviving groves.

The recovery of the burned areas around Inner Basin will largely be dependent on “letting nature heal itself.” In the long run, the Pipeline Fire may even prove to expand the aspens in Inner Basin. According to the U.S. Forest Service, aspen growth is often “fire-induced” and quick-spreading aspen groves can often be traced to large fire events. McGrath anticipates that “we should see a lot more aspen coming in to an area already nationally famous for them.”

While the Pipeline Fire is still burning and expected to show increased activity due to hot breezy conditions Friday, the prevailing survival of Inner Basin is consolatory relief.

“Thanks to the incredible work of a lot of brave, talented folks, things are better than they could be,” McGrath wrote.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.