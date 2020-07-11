Locals cite The Long Walk as they push to rename Kit Carson RV Park

In 1863, then a colonel in the U.S. Army, Carson led a scorched earth campaign against the Navajo people, burning homes and killing livestock, all on behalf of the federal government.

By the next year, about 8,000 Navajo men, women and children had been captured or surrendered and were forced to walk over 300 miles to Bosque Redondo in eastern New Mexico.

There, they were held in what amounted to an internment camp for four years, during which time nearly a third of those living there died of disease, exposure and hunger, according to NPR.

And Orman said that history is why she feels the RV park’s name should be changed.

“I think some people have this romanticized view of Kit Carson, that he was this western hero,” Orman said. “I think it’s just such an insult to the Native American community to keep that name.”

Henry said she thinks about her nieces who are 10 and 11 years old and about to begin learning about some of this history.

“They're going to see this and [wonder] ‘Well, why is he being celebrated? Why do we have an RV park named after him?" Henry said. “Things like this really do impact the mindset of Native Americans growing up today.”