Local skater partners with police to clean graffiti from The Basin in Sunnyside

Skater Tony Peterson loves to carve up the The Basin in Sunnyside, in part because of the thrill of skating but also because of his sense of community.
He happily recounts giving skating lessons to friends, riding with his coworkers and their families at the park, or the time he spoke to a talented young skater and found out he had actually taught the girl how to skate 15 years earlier when she lived in Flagstaff.
"She looked really cool, had a bunch of tattoos and fun hair," Peterson said. "She skated the whole time, and she was really doing it!"
The Basin was built with multiple bowls with steep drops serving as a challenge for people riding skateboards, bikes, rollerblades or scooters. The park was built by the City of Flagstaff in 2005, and has developed some cracks and holes over the past 15 years that can cause injuries for people looking for a good time. Peterson felt that the otherwise great parks in town, including the ones at Bushmaster Park and Foxglenn Park, could also use some upkeep.
"It's holding up awesome, but it's just the wear and tear," Peterson said. "Flagstaff is a hard environment."
But The Basin runs into a consistent problem: People repeatedly deface it with graffiti. Peterson said he would be happy to have a mural or something in the bowl, but most of the graffiti is vulgar. During the pandemic, when he recently saw some graffiti on one of the bowl's steep sides, he reached out to everyone he could think of at the city to come and clean it.
"It was all over the walls. There was some that was very, very basic — like, here's an eight-year-old with a spray can that would write negative stuff," Peterson said.
He was calling everyone he could, but was having trouble reaching anyone to clean up the paint. Many of the employees were working from home due to the pandemic, making it difficult for them to be reached. Adding to Peterson's frustration was knowing that it would be quick and easy to just cover it himself, but he feared getting accused of painting the same graffiti that he was hoping to fix.
However, once Peterson called in to report the graffiti to the Flagstaff Police Department, officer Roger Medrano sprung into action. Medrano's beat is the Sunnyside area. After the lack of response from the city, Peterson was happy to feel the officer's passion on the issue.
"There was no second thought about it," Medrano said, after receiving Peterson's report. In Medrano's mind, he's always happy to see kids in the park because it means they're not elsewhere getting into trouble.
The officer's first goal was to find out who could clean up the graffiti, which took "greasing a couple wheels" as he put it. As a city employee, he was able to find the best contact information to get Peterson connected with the right people that were needed to clean things up.
"I got a call back from the Parks and Recreation people, from one of the supervisors there. They've been nothing but helpful too," Medrano said, adding that the park's graffiti was cleaned up within a few days.
Neither of them felt like they were against art in the community, or would be opposed to graffiti art in the park. But in their minds, the repeated graffiti is always vulgar drawings involving cuss words.
"It's never a cool graffiti piece," Peterson said.
Medrano feels like the vandalism takes away from people's ability to focus on having a good time and escaping whatever they're going through outside of The Basin.
"It wasn't necessary, the city didn't have to put these parks in," Medrano said. "It's kind of disheartening — angering to some, embarrassing to others — just to have those inappropriate images sprayed on at the park where the kids play."
Going forward, Medrano said he was going to spend some time through his day sitting outside the park to dissuade more vandalism as he filled out reports or waited for calls. In his mind, this would let the community know the department was watching the area. He also planned to let other officers know to keep an eye on the area even when he's not on shift.
Peterson said he hoped to get more skaters and members of the community involved in cleaning up the graffiti and refacing the park.
"I thought that was a great idea, because that's a community taking ownership of their park," Medrano said. "It may seem like a little project, but it goes a long way.
"It brings people together, taking pride in the community. Hopefully if more people get involved, the more eyes we'll have on these skate parks and other areas of town so they won't be vandalized and victimized like this."
