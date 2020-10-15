Local skater partners with police to clean graffiti from The Basin in Sunnyside

"It was all over the walls. There was some that was very, very basic — like, here's an eight-year-old with a spray can that would write negative stuff," Peterson said.

He was calling everyone he could, but was having trouble reaching anyone to clean up the paint. Many of the employees were working from home due to the pandemic, making it difficult for them to be reached. Adding to Peterson's frustration was knowing that it would be quick and easy to just cover it himself, but he feared getting accused of painting the same graffiti that he was hoping to fix.

However, once Peterson called in to report the graffiti to the Flagstaff Police Department, officer Roger Medrano sprung into action. Medrano's beat is the Sunnyside area. After the lack of response from the city, Peterson was happy to feel the officer's passion on the issue.

"There was no second thought about it," Medrano said, after receiving Peterson's report. In Medrano's mind, he's always happy to see kids in the park because it means they're not elsewhere getting into trouble.

The officer's first goal was to find out who could clean up the graffiti, which took "greasing a couple wheels" as he put it. As a city employee, he was able to find the best contact information to get Peterson connected with the right people that were needed to clean things up.