Local sex offender notification
Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Flagstaff Police Department would like to make the following sex offender notification:

Vernal Shepard, 43, is living at 1120 West Kaibab Lane in Flagstaff. He was convicted of one count of sexual assault in a case involving a minor in an Arizona U.S. District Court in 2002.

Sex offender notifications are required by Arizona law. Resident abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate or harass sex offenders will not be tolerated by the police department.

