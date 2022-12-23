Local Roundup: Panthers wrestling goes 5-2, places athletes on podium at Mountain View Duals

The Coconino Panthers went 5-2, marred the winning team’s near-perfect record and placed several wrestlers on the podium during the Mountain View Duals last weekend in Tucson.

For the last match of the team portion of the tournament, Coconino defeated eventual title-winner Division II Kofa, 36-34. D-III Coconino ended the stay in Tucson with a fourth-place team finish, with D-I Chandler finishing as the runner-up and D-III Walden Grove taking third.

Devin Williams and Nolan Wilson provided crucial decisions in their favor for Coconino against Kofa. Williams, wrestling at 144 pounds, edged Diego Villafana, 5-4, and Wilson, the Panthers’ 138-pounder, locked horns with Jose Rodriguez on the way to a 2-0 victory.

Coconino cruised by the D-IV San Manuel Jr./Sr. Miners, 60-22, as the latter teamed forfeited several weight classes. Coconino also defeated D-IV St. Johns 48-36, Bonita Vista, 72-12 and D-II Ironwood Ridge 39-37.

Walden Grove defeated Coconino, 54-23, and Chandler also topped Coconino, 42-35.

“Very proud of our guys,” Panthers coach Mike Schmieder posted on the team’s Facebook page.

Evan Yazzie (285 pounds) recorded a pin in 37 seconds against his opponent from Ironwood Ridge to help the Panthers seal the deal, and teammate Jesse Granger (120) provided a 7-4 decision.

Wilson finished as runner-up in the 138-pound weight class, and Williams was third at 144 pounds. Coconino saw Konnor Kendrick (150) place sixth, Reed Merrell (175) fifth, Noah Fisher (215) fourth and Yazzie fourth.

“We are dangerous!” Schmieder said in the Facebook post.