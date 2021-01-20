Local Roundup: NPA girls basketball opens season with win over Desert Heights Prep

The 2A Northland Prep girls basketball team got the season rolling in the right direction following a quick weather-delayed start.

The Spartans beat 2A Central Region foe Desert Heights Prep, 41-38, behind 23 points from Heather Hayden, who came up big late.

With the Spartans clinging to a 39-38 lead late into the fourth quarter, Hayden sunk a pair of free throws to put the Spartans up for good and ice the game.

Northland Prep starts a season 1-0 for the first time since 2014-15, when it finished 4-14 in the power-points schedule.

Hayden added in a trio of 3-pointerss to go along with her team-high 23.

The Spartans played their opener a day late due to the Tuesday snowfall in Flagstaff forcing the Spartans to reschedule for Wednesday.

Northland Prep will get back to the Valley -- weather permitting -- Friday to take on another inter-region team, Glendale Prep (0-1), at 5:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

The 4A Coconino Panthers opened their season with a 5-3 overtime loss to Grand Canyon Region foe Lee Williams Tuesday in Kingman. The Panthers (0-1, 0-1 Grand Canyon) will take on region squad Prescott (1-0, 1-0 Grand Canyon) Thursday in Prescott at 5 p.m.

Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.

