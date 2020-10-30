Local Roundup: NPA boys soccer loses regular-season finale to Camp Verde 2-0

The Northland Prep Spartans boys soccer team took on the Camp Verde Cowboys on Friday at Sinagua Middle School with a chance to get to the 2A Conference state tournament on the line.

It was going to be an upwards fight for the No. 12 Spartans, going against the fifth-ranked Cowboys, but ultimately the Spartans couldn't hang on in a 2-0 loss.

The game started in the Cowboys favor, as visiting Camp Verde did a good job of holding position in the Spartans half, but the host held strong outside their 18-yard box. The physical play of senior defender Jason Wikie and sophomore Gabriel Wallace was enough to hold off the early pressure by the Cowboys.

Camp Verde would take the lead on a goal as the ball slipped past the outstretched hand of senior goalkeeper Connor Barta.

Barta would come up with three big saves to keep the Spartans within one but eventually the Cowboys found another goal off of a corner kick that was headed over the senior. Barta would not be deterred through continuing to come up big and keep Northland Prep's hopes alive. The Spartans went into the half down 2-0.

The Spartans honored their seniors at halftime, fans surely hoping that it would inspire the team to a victory to give the seniors at least another game.