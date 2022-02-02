LOCAL ROUNDUP: Nez, Begay lead Flagstaff girls hoops to win over Bradshaw Mountain

Gracelyn Nez led all scorers with 17 points, Sage Begay added 15 -- all in the first half -- and the Flagstaff Eagles cruised to a victory over the Bradshaw Mountain Bears Tuesday at home, 71-47.

Begay drained three 3-pointers in the victory and Nez erupted out of halftime for 12 third-quarter points. The Eagles, ranked No. 4 in the 4A Conference as of Wednesday, clinched the Grand Canyon Region title for another season.

Flagstaff (14-1, 10-0 Grand Canyon) blew the game open against the Bears in the third quarter, scoring 25 points as a team in the period.

Both Begay and Nez went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. As a team, Flagstaff went 11 of 12 at the charity stripe.

Jazmine Dugi added five points in the third period for her night's total. Jaydean Dugi and Kaitlyn Davis also contributed five points apiece for Flagstaff, which hasn't lost a game since falling in its season opener to No. 2-ranked Seton Catholic, 50-46.

Flagstaff will be on the road for a Thursday game against the Deer Valley Skyhawks, the 4A's top-ranked team at 15-0 overall.

Panthers 86, Thunderbirds 48

Coconino had a single-game high in scoring Tuesday and beat Mohave to complete the regular-season sweep of the Grand Canyon Region opponent.

Coconino was ranked 16th as of Wednesday and is set to close out its current three-game homestand with Mingus Union on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Coconino (9-6, 7-3 Grand Canyon) handed 35th-ranked Mohave a third straight loss.

Boys basketball

Eagles 58, Bears 47

Flagstaff outscored Bradshaw Mountain 23-16 in the first half and held on the rest of the way for a road win Tuesday in Prescott Valley.

Flagstaff, winners of five straight, improved to 11-5 overall and 8-2 in the tight Grand Canyon Region standings. The Eagles also completed the regular-season sweep of the Bears with the victory.

Flagstaff closes the regular season with two home games, starting with Prescott -- the region's top team with a 9-2 mark while owning an 11-6 overall record. The Eagles and Badgers face off at 7 p.m. Friday. Flagstaff then hosts Coconino on Tuesday.

Panthers 57, Thunderbirds 25

Coconino held an opponent to 25 points or fewer for the second time this season on the way to routing a hosting Mohave team Tuesday, bouncing back from a home loss to Bradshaw Mountain.

The No. 10 Panthers (12-3, 7-2 Grand Canyon) completed the regular-season sweep of the flightless Thunderbirds, who have won just one game this season and are ranked 41st in the 4A Conference.

Coconino outscored Mohave 119-57 combined in the two meetings this season.

The Panthers are on the road for a Thursday game against the Lee Williams Volunteers, who are slotted in at No. 34 in the 4A power rankings.

Girls soccer

Eagles 4, Prescott 2

The 4A's top-ranked team showed its strength Tuesday on the road with a statement win.

No. 1 Flagstaff moved one match closer to clinching the Grand Canyon Region title, topping fourth-ranked Prescott Tuesday.

Flagstaff only has Coconino in its way to win the region and close the regular season with a spotless record under a new head coach. The Eagles, who own a 12-0 overall record, will face the Panthers (5-5, 2-3 Grand Canyon) at Flagstaff High School for a Thursday meeting at 3 p.m.

Panthers 6, Marauders 1

Coconino put together back-to-back wins for the first time this season Tuesday courtesy of a home victory over Mingus Union.

The Panthers, ranked No. 14 in the 4A, have won five regular-season matches for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0