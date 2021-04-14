Local Roundup: Hanson leads Eagles baseball past Prescott Badgers, 5-0

Clerry was not the only Eagles batter to go deep in the third, with senior Gabe Faust connecting on a fastball that just cleared the right field wall.

Tuesday was a coming-out party of sorts for Faust, as this was the first game of the season that he was put into the starting lineup due to injuries. He was a welcome sight back at the top of the order for Flagstaff as he flirted with hitting for the cycle, going 3 for 3 with a single and an RBI double to go along with his home run.

“Gabe is sneaky strong, he’s got some pop in his bat. We have seen it in practice before, so I’m not surprised by it,” DoBosh said. “He started out the season hurt, so he was a little bit behind, but I’m happy to see him put a charge into one today.”

The Eagles handed the Badgers (6-4, 3-2 Grand Canyon) their second consecutive loss -- both resulting in shutouts.

This win brings Flagstaff to an 11-0 record, and while the team continues to be a staple in the top five of the rankings, DoBosh wants his team to just continue to get better and take it one game at a time.