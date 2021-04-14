Local Roundup: Hanson leads Eagles baseball past Prescott Badgers, 5-0

Led by a solid pitching performance, the fifth-ranked Flagstaff Eagles continued to soar to new heights, beating the No. 9 Prescott Badgers, 5-0, Tuesday at home in a meeting of Grand Canyon Region ballclubs.
The Eagles are clicking on all cylinders, pitching, hitting and defense, with the team's chemistry and talent keeping them as one of the best teams in the 4A Conference.
Eagles senior Justin Hanson stepped onto the mound to make his fifth start of the year and he was dominant once again. The lefty hurler pitched 5 2/3 innings, tossing a no-hitter while walking four batters and striking out 14 batters to bring his season strikeout total to an impressive 54.
“I’m just so proud of Justin and proud of how hard he has worked to get to this point,” Eagles manager Mike DoBosh said. “All that hard work in the offseason is showing this season. He has had a great year, and we are really proud and happy for him.”
Flagstaff (11-0, 7-0 Grand Canyon) faced a scare early in the game, as senior Sylas Clerry was on the receiving end of a cut on his chin after covering second base during a steal attempt in the first inning from a Prescott baserunner. Luckily for the Eagles, the dual shortstop returned to the game, finishing 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and a solo home run that came in the bottom of the third -- his third homer of the season.
Clerry was not the only Eagles batter to go deep in the third, with senior Gabe Faust connecting on a fastball that just cleared the right field wall.
Tuesday was a coming-out party of sorts for Faust, as this was the first game of the season that he was put into the starting lineup due to injuries. He was a welcome sight back at the top of the order for Flagstaff as he flirted with hitting for the cycle, going 3 for 3 with a single and an RBI double to go along with his home run.
“Gabe is sneaky strong, he’s got some pop in his bat. We have seen it in practice before, so I’m not surprised by it,” DoBosh said. “He started out the season hurt, so he was a little bit behind, but I’m happy to see him put a charge into one today.”
The Eagles handed the Badgers (6-4, 3-2 Grand Canyon) their second consecutive loss -- both resulting in shutouts.
This win brings Flagstaff to an 11-0 record, and while the team continues to be a staple in the top five of the rankings, DoBosh wants his team to just continue to get better and take it one game at a time.
“We care more about Prescott on Thursday, that is our only focus right now,” DoBosh said. “We have talked about this with the kids; we just want to compete. We would play tomorrow if we could, so we’re just ready to head to Prescott on Thursday and see what we can do. Obviously Prescott is a good team, so we’re just gonna lay it all out on the field and whoever comes out on top, comes out on top.”
The Eagles will do just that, as they will have one day of rest before hitting the road Thursday looking to complete the regular-season series sweep of the Badgers.
Golf
Senior Vincent Cortese shot an even-par 72 to tie for second place to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology golf team Monday at the Spartan Invite, hosted by York College of Pennsylvania.
Cortese, a graduate from Northland Preparatory Academy’s class of 2017, matched the fourth-lowest single-round score in program history to tie for second place out of 46 competing golfers. After shooting 3-over on the front nine, the Flagstaff native turned the corner and carded four birdies on the back nine, including back-to-back birdies on the 10th and 11th holes to begin the second half of his round.
“I decided I was going to hit my shots and have fun,” Cortese said. “I really was able to dial my wedges in and birdie four of the first six holes on the back nine.”
That performance also earned Cortese the NCAA MAC Freedom Conference athlete of the week for men’s golf.
The tournament was held at the Country Club of York located in York, Pennsylvania, on a par 72, 6,731-yard track. York College of Pennsylvania won the event with a combined score of 298. Stevens (309) tied for second place out of nine teams.
"Quite satisfied with the results after a long travel day and an unfamiliar course in windy and cold conditions. So proud of co-captain Vincent Cortese and Eddie Sot, for leading the way. We seem to be heading in the right direction as a team." Stevens head golf coach Charles Papendick said.
The Daily Sun Sports Staff contributed to this roundup.