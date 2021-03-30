Local Roundup: Flagstaff softball loses first game of the season, falls to Mingus 3-0

A two-run single by 4A Mingus Union in the top of the sixth effectively sealed the 4A Flagstaff Eagles softball team's fate in a tightly contested game Tuesday at Flagstaff High School.
The Eagles fell to the visiting Marauders 3-0 at home. The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season, falling to 4-1 overall, while Mingus stayed perfect at 6-0.
The two-run score by Mingus happened following a bit of controversy off a judgment call.
Flagstaff pitcher Gracie Schmitz threw her pitch a little too low, and her catcher couldn't hang on to it. Mingus runners, who were at second and first following a single and a hit-by-pitch, noticed the low pitch and both tried to advance bases.
Marauders batter McKell Gordon, who was up to bat on the play, appeared to step outside of the batter's box and into the way of Flagstaff's catcher, who had her throwing lane taken away.
The crowd, and the Eagles' coaching staff, wanted an interference call that would have forced the batter to be out, ending the inning. But after the home plate umpire and the infield ump conferred with each other, the call was the batter stayed in the box and did not interfere with the Eagles' catcher's throw-out attempt.
So the runners were able to advance to second and third with two outs on the board. On the first pitch after the call was made, Gordon roped a two-run single to put Mingus up 3-0 in the top of the sixth.
That moment effectively ended the game as Flagstaff struggled to get the ball in play on the other end.
Even though he didn't agree with the call, Eagles manager Ray Hernandez understands how, at the end of the day, it was a borderline decision
"She was outside the box, but it's a judgement call," Hernandez said. " ... It's really hard to call that, so it can go either way -- yes she was in there or no she wasn't. That really hurt us."
The Eagles recorded four hits and were struck out 12 times by Mingus pitcher Alexis Ayersman, who forced the Eagles to reach on outside pitches. Lily Anderson had two of the Eagles' four hits on the day and her teammate Gianna Baca had one, which came after she hit a foul ball off her own knee and had to take a second before roping a deep single in the bottom of the fourth.
"The first thing that came into my mind was 'Please, don't lose her,'" Hernandez said. " ... I just felt bad for her. ... When I saw her walking away, I was happy, and she was good to go."
Flagstaff and Mingus will go at it again Thursday in Cottonwood.
Baseball
Eagles 9, Marauders 2
Th 4A Flagstaff Eagles baseball team is rolling.
The Eagles controlled 4A Mingus on the road Tuesday to take their seventh win in seven tries this season -- improving to a perfect 7-0 on the season. The Eagles have only had one real close game, which was a 4-3 win over Mohave to open the season.
The undefeated Eagles host Mingus Thursday at 3:45 p.m.
Bears 9, Panthers 8
The 4A Panthers allowed four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on the road at 4A Bradshaw Mountain in a 9-8 road loss. The Panthers led 8-2 entering the bottom of the sixth before the Bears rattled off seven unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh to complete the comeback win.
Coconino falls to 3-3 and is scheduled to host Bradshaw Mountain at Coconino High School Thursday at 4 p.m.
Cowboys 4, Spartans 3
The 2A Northland Prep baseball team fell in extra innings on Monday against 3A Camp Verde on the road.
The hosting Cowboys secured the win thanks to a walk-off in the bottom of the eighth inning after the Spartans rallied from a 3-0 early deficit. The Spartans trailed until a two-run fifth inning tied the game.
The Spartans had 12 hits in the loss and had four players get two hits apiece.
Northland Prep fell to 2-1 and is scheduled to play at 2A Central squad North Pointe (1-3) on Wednesday.
Girls tennis
Badgers 9, Panthers 0
The Division II Coconino girls tennis team struggled against Section Two opponent Prescott, getting swept by the Badgers on the road. The match was the Panthers' first of the season after a delayed start and the team is scheduled to host Notre Dame Prep Wednesday afternoon at home.
Scorpions 9, Spartans 0
The D-III Spartans were swept Monday in Sedona against Section Six rival Sedona Red Rock. The Spartans also fell to Anthem Prep on Tuesday as the Spartans have lost three in a row.
Northland Prep is scheduled to take on Basis on Thursday.
Yeti 7, Sand Devils 2
The D-III Yeti improved to 2-0 on the season with a 7-2 win over Section Six squad Page on Tuesday at Page High School. The Yeti are scheduled to take on in-town Section Six rival Northland Prep on Thursday at Forest Highlands.
Boys tennis
Eagles 9, Marauders 0
The D-II Eagles boys tennis team dominated Mingus Union in a sweep at home at Thorpe Park. The Eagles are now 3-0, all three of the wins coming via sweeps. Flagstaff is scheduled to take on D-II Poston Butte (0-7) in the San Tan Valley Wednesday.
Eagles 6, Yeti 3
The D-III Yeti boys tennis team fell in a fairly close one on Monday against Anthem Prep. The Yeti were scheduled to face Page on Tuesday but a score was not in as of time of publication.
