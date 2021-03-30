Local Roundup: Flagstaff softball loses first game of the season, falls to Mingus 3-0

That moment effectively ended the game as Flagstaff struggled to get the ball in play on the other end.

Even though he didn't agree with the call, Eagles manager Ray Hernandez understands how, at the end of the day, it was a borderline decision

"She was outside the box, but it's a judgement call," Hernandez said. " ... It's really hard to call that, so it can go either way -- yes she was in there or no she wasn't. That really hurt us."

The Eagles recorded four hits and were struck out 12 times by Mingus pitcher Alexis Ayersman, who forced the Eagles to reach on outside pitches. Lily Anderson had two of the Eagles' four hits on the day and her teammate Gianna Baca had one, which came after she hit a foul ball off her own knee and had to take a second before roping a deep single in the bottom of the fourth.

"The first thing that came into my mind was 'Please, don't lose her,'" Hernandez said. " ... I just felt bad for her. ... When I saw her walking away, I was happy, and she was good to go."

Flagstaff and Mingus will go at it again Thursday in Cottonwood.

Baseball

Eagles 9, Marauders 2

Th 4A Flagstaff Eagles baseball team is rolling.