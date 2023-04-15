The Flagstaff Eagles girls tennis team kept its win streak going Friday, defeating Coconino 9-0 at Coconino High School.
The No. 11 Eagles (10-2, 5-1 Section Two) have now won three straight matches.
Freshman Annika Didovic, senior Harmony Labanok and sophomore Ilianna Muscarella all won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1, 2 and 3 singles spots, respectively.
Coconino's record dropped to 0-13 (0-7 Section Two).
The Division II Eagles will face ALA - Gilbert North in Gilbert Monday. The Panthers will host the Lee Williams Volunteers to end the regular season Monday.
Softball
Panthers 24, Thunderbirds 0
Sophomore Kaitlyn Tso pitched a perfect game in a home win over Mohave Friday, striking out 11 of the 12 batters she faced in her four innings of work.
Tso also led the way offensively in the mercy-rule win, going 4 for 4 with six RBIs and a home run. Senior teammate KodyLynn Watson was 1 for 3 with five RBIs, including a home run. Senior Izzy Pozar also had an efficient day, going 1 for 1 with two RBIs. She also drew three walks and scored a team-high four runs.
The No. 14 Conference 4A Panthers won their eighth consecutive game, pushing their record to 11-1 (7-1 Grand Canyon). They'll visit Mohave again Monday.
Bears 11, Eagles 6
No. 12 Flagstaff (12-2, 8-1 Grand Canyon) lost its first region game Friday, falling at Bradshaw Mountain in Prescott Valley.
Flagstaff led 6-5 after the top of the fourth inning, but the Bears scored six more runs to pull away late.
Junior Gianna Baca hit a pair of home runs to go 2 for 4 with four RBIs for the 4A Eagles, who saw their nine-game win streak snapped.
The Eagles will host the Bears to complete the series Monday at 3:45 p.m.
