LOCAL ROUNDUP: Flagstaff girls tennis romps crosstown rivals

The Flagstaff Eagles once again demonstrated Thursday why they are in the top 10 of the Division II rankings, trouncing the Coconino Panthers at Thorpe Park, 9-0, to keep their crosstown rivals without a win.

The eighth-ranked Eagles blanked the Panthers for the second straight season, with three of its players winning 6-0, 6-0 in singles and one of its doubles pairing recording an 8-0 victory. Coconino, sitting at 69th in the D-II rankings, saw its record fall to 0-6.

Eagles senior Brooke Freshour topped Panthers senior Ellie Johnston at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-2. Harmony Labanok, Ilianna Muscarella and Kaitlynn Barr all blanked their Panthers opponents at courts three, four and six, respectively.

The Eagles freshmen duo of Barr and Ana Drinen won at No. 3 doubles, 8-0.

Abby Ball won, 6-4, 6-4, at No. 2 singles over Lisa Smith for the Eagles, who improved to 7-0 overall with the win and 2-0 on the Section Two standings. Flagstaff's Jadyn Romero cruised by Coconino's Emma Hirning, 6-0, 6-2, while playing at No. 5.

The victory started a stretch of four consecutive home matches for the Eagles, who face Mingus Union on Tuesday for a 3:30 p.m. contest at Thorpe Park.

Mingus was ranked No. 19 as of press time Friday and will ride a four-match win streak into Flagstaff.

Coconino is slated to host second-ranked Prescott at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Spartans 5, Bulldogs 4

A young pairing helped D-III Northland Prep win a Section Six home match against Kingman on Thursday at Continental Country Club.

Freshman Josie Shinkle and sophomore Arushi Patel joined forces to win a much-needed doubles match at court one, 8-2, and then went on to claim their singles matches. Patel won at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-0, and Shinkle was the victor at court five, 6-0, 6-2.

Spartans sophomore Jennifer Delaney was also perfect in her win at No. 2 singles, and freshman teammate Amelia Rabb claimed her No. 3 match, 6-0, 6-1.

The Spartans now hold a 1-2 record overall and in the section standings.

Northland Prep, ranked 28th as of Friday, has won its first match of the season Thursday and will stay at home for its next two contests. The Spartans play Anthem Prep Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Yeti 8, Eagles 1

D-III Basis Flagstaff won a section match against Anthem Prep Thursday on the road, with the Eagles forfeiting at three different courts overall while the Yeti improved to 2-0.

Jenna Crone took No. 2 singles, 6-3, 6-0, and her Yeti teammate Abby Buckley was the 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 3. Yeti senior Aeliana Ricci fell at court one, 6-4, 6-3.

Sarah Buckley recorded a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 4 singles for the Yeti, who are ranked 13th as of Friday.

Basis Flagstaff is slated to take on Kingman for an away match Monday.

Beach volleyball

Eagles 5, Bulldogs 0

Flagstaff didn't allow Barry Goldwater to reach double-digit scores in any games Wednesday on the way to a dominant home victory at Flagstaff Athletic Club-East, notching a second straight 5-0 win.

The senior duo of Gracelyn Nez and Bridget Bond won 21-6, 21-2 at the ones spot for fifth-ranked D-II Flagstaff, which remained undefeated at 5-0.

Playing as the twos for the Eagles, Macie Moseng and Haylee Gilleland cruised to a 21-2, 21-3 win, with teammates Alida Perry and Elise Galland claiming court three, 21-7, 21-3.

Barry Goldwater's record is 0-7, and the team has yet to win a court this season. Flagstaff's Berlynn Fowler and Ava Jenkins won at No. 4 and Sophia Krassner and Gabi Sena were victors at fives.

Crusaders 3, Panthers 2

Coconino's ones lost in three sets Wednesday in an away match at Victory Lane Complex, and Northwest Christian claimed the team win to bounce back from its lone loss of the season so far.

The D-II Panthers, ranked No. 26, saw Elyce Palmer and Hope Williamson take the first set of the ones match 21-19. After dropping the second set, 21-18, the duo couldn't hang on in the tiebreak, falling 15-9.

Hannah Cody and Eiley Palmer won, 21-16, 21-17, as Coconino's threes, and teammates Ava Gray and Maraya Sedillo outlasted their opponents at court five, 21-23, 21-17, 15-6.

The Panthers dropped to 1-3 with the loss.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0