Local Roundup: Flagstaff boys hoops catches fire in 2nd, 3rd quarters, blow by Mohave 77-42

For a good while Wednesday night at Flagstaff High School, Mohave and Flagstaff were locked in a close 4A Conference boys basketball game.
Mohave opened hot, hitting three 3-pointers in the first two minutes as Flagstaff kept pace. The close game continued until midway through the second quarter when Flagstaff got hot -- and stayed hot -- to bust open a 77-42 win in its War Memorial Gymnasium.
At the 3:34 mark of the second quarter, Mohave had just pulled within 24-22 before Flagstaff rattled off a 10-0 run, which was snapped near the end of the half.
Flagstaff took a commanding 37-24 lead into the third, where the Eagles stayed hot and outscored Mohave 15-5 to break open a 53-29 lead with two minutes left in the quarter.
"We caught fire," Eagles head coach Nick Walton said. "That's the summary of the game. We caught fire. We were just waiting. I knew and we felt like it was going to happen at some point. We have too many good shooters on this team. I know we have been in a slump the last few games; everybody just caught fire and we knew if one guy could get hot everybody would feed off of him. We just couldn't miss there for a while -- it was great."
Nick Sneezy led the Eagles with a game-high 20 points with three made 3s, all in the first half. Nick Morrow added 11 and controlled the paint and the glass.
Sneezy got the initial run in the second rolling with a 3, then hit a floater off a Morrow screen and capped off a 7-0 run by himself with a steal and a bucket to put Flagstaff up 31-22 at the 2:26 mark of the second quarter. Sneezy later hit a 3 to give Flagstaff its 37-24 lead entering the break.
Sneezy didn't score in the second half, but he didn't need to. Morrow and Max Fritsch took the bulk of the offensive load early in the third as the two helped the Eagles extend the lead further.
The win comes at an ideal time for the Eagles, who snapped a two-game losing skid. Flagstaff, ranked 27th in the conference entering the day, improves to 4-6 and 3-4 in the 4A Grand Canyon Region ahead of Friday's meeting with No. 17 American Leadership Academy Queen Creek (4-4, 3-2 4A Desert Sky) as both teams are trying to keep postseason hopes alive.
"(This is) a huge confidence boost for us," Walton said. " ... To put up seventy-something points and to see your shot go through, this was big for us. This one was circled as a coaching staff. We knew if we could have a good outing tonight we were hopeful it could push us in the right direction."
The 42 points scored by Mohave is the second lowest the Eagles have allowed this season and the 77 scored by Flagstaff is the team's highest point total since a 73-point outing against Monument Valley last season.
Just 16 teams make the 4A state championship tournament this season, making each game even more important for Flagstaff if it wants to sneak into the field.
Friday's tip against ALA-QC is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the War Memorial Gymnasium.
Girls basketball
Eagles 68, Thunderbirds 39
The last time Mohave and Flagstaff met in a girls hoops game, Flagstaff routed the Thunderbirds by 52.
Wednesday night was still a blowout, but not as bad as last time. Led by 32 points from Gracelyn Nez, the Eagles dominated on the road in Bullhead City. Flagstaff held a slim 33-28 lead at halftime before holding Mohave to just 11 second-half points.
Sage Begay recorded 10 points, Breoona Curtis had eight and Jasmine Redhouse added seven for the fifth-ranked Eagles, who took their seventh win a row and are now 9-1 overall and still perfect in the 4A Grand Canyon Region at 7-0. The Eagles head to the Valley to face No. 13 ALA-QC Friday at 7 p.m.
