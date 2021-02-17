Local Roundup: Flagstaff boys hoops catches fire in 2nd, 3rd quarters, blow by Mohave 77-42

Sneezy got the initial run in the second rolling with a 3, then hit a floater off a Morrow screen and capped off a 7-0 run by himself with a steal and a bucket to put Flagstaff up 31-22 at the 2:26 mark of the second quarter. Sneezy later hit a 3 to give Flagstaff its 37-24 lead entering the break.

Sneezy didn't score in the second half, but he didn't need to. Morrow and Max Fritsch took the bulk of the offensive load early in the third as the two helped the Eagles extend the lead further.

The win comes at an ideal time for the Eagles, who snapped a two-game losing skid. Flagstaff, ranked 27th in the conference entering the day, improves to 4-6 and 3-4 in the 4A Grand Canyon Region ahead of Friday's meeting with No. 17 American Leadership Academy Queen Creek (4-4, 3-2 4A Desert Sky) as both teams are trying to keep postseason hopes alive.

"(This is) a huge confidence boost for us," Walton said. " ... To put up seventy-something points and to see your shot go through, this was big for us. This one was circled as a coaching staff. We knew if we could have a good outing tonight we were hopeful it could push us in the right direction."