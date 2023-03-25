RENO, Nevada -- Many teams that bowl at the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships make the trip a family affair. That’s what Michael Hull and his team, Hull Point Pursuit, have been doing for 20 years.

On Thursday at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada, the group, made up of family and friends, showed off their team chemistry while taking the lead in Classified Team at the 2023 edition of the event with a 2,700 total.

Hull -- formerly of Flagstaff and now residing in Alaska -- bowls the USBC Open Championships each year with his brothers John and Chris Hull and close friends Ryan Hailey and Tim Macias.

The team posted consistent games across the board Thursday at the NBS, firing scores of 898, 896 and 906 to take the lead by more than 220 pins.

Hull Point Pursuit’s team effort was led by John Hull’s 621 series. He was followed by Macias (555), Michael Hull (516), Hailey (507) and Chris Hull (501) to move ahead of the two teams previously tied for first at 2,479 – Jackson Hewitt Tax Service of Yakima, Washington, and Leonard Davenport Team 1 of Evanston, Wyoming.

“This group has been bowling together for years,” said Michael Hull, who made his 20th Open Championships appearance. “My dad and uncle stopped coming about four years ago, but my brothers and I have been bowling together every year since 2005.”

The teammates noted their effort Thursday was their best collective performance as a unit on the championship lanes, and now they are going to have their eyes on the leaderboard daily to see if their score holds up to take home a coveted Eagle trophy.

“Doing this well with my brothers and friends is special, and if we were to win, it would just be an indescribable feeling,” Michael Hull said. “The win would be dedicated to my dad and uncle for sure.”

Classified Team features bowlers with combined entering averages of 775 and below.

The 2023 Open Championships kicked off March 4 and will conclude July 24. The 143-day tournament will feature more than 9,700 five-player teams and nearly 50,000 bowlers.

Track and field

Flagstaff competed in the Red Mountain Rampage in Mesa Friday.

Freshman Elijah Talkalai was one of the highlights for the Eagles, winning the 800-meter race with a time of 2:08.54. Freshman Alex Bland took second, finishing in 2:09.18.

Other top results

Boys:

1,600m - Spencer Lott - 7th - 4:35.48

3,200m - Dash McQuivey - 2nd - 9:45.16

Javelin - Jake Weidinger - 10th - 118-05

High jump Michael Neilsen - 2nd - 6-00 Tyler Tucker - 5th - 5-10

Pole vault Owen Firth - 1st - 13-00 Tyler Tucker - 2nd - 12-06



Girls:

800m - Bella Ciminieri - 2nd - 2:36.15

1,600m - Taylor Biggambler - 6th - 5:27.95

3,200m Madeline Trilling - 9th - 14:01.06 Austin Benally - 10th - 14:10.60

Distance medley - Haley Johnson, Mikayla Johnson, Olivia Baker, Sierra Manygoats - 2nd - 14:15.22

Javelin - Abbey Carlson - 1st - 82-07

High jump Rachel Hagerman - 4th - 5-00 Audrey Hutton - t-6th - 4-09 Teagan Martin - t-6th - 4-09

High jump - Cody Langdon - 2nd - 4-08

Pole vault - Mariella Giovale - t-7th - 7-00

Flagstaff will compete in the Boulder Creek Home Meet #2 Wednesday in Anthem.

Baseball

Eagles 6, Thunderbirds 2

Flagstaff pushed its record to 4-0 (1-0 Grand Canyon) with a victory at Mohave Friday.

The Eagles have yet to play a home game but remain undefeated in their regular season matchups. Flagstaff opened the game with three runs in the top of the first inning and led the rest of the way.

Senior Nick Lopez went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, three stolen bases and a walk.

Senior Caleb Clifton pitched all seven innings, giving up just five hits and striking out seven batters.

The Eagles are scheduled to host Mohave Monday.

Softball

Demons 5, Eagles 0

Flagstaff fell victim to one of the top pitchers in Arizona Friday. Greenway senior Kaitlyn Terry allowed just one Eagles batter to reach base and struck out 15 batters. The UCLA commit reached 1,000 batters struck out in her high school career.

Eagles junior Gianna Baca recorded Flagstaff's lone hit, going 1 for 3 at the plate.

Flagstaff (3-1, 0-0 Grand Canyon) will look to rebound with a doubleheader at Mohave Monday.

Girls tennis

Eagles 9, Knights 0

Flagstaff pushed its record to 3-1 with a victory over Westview Friday.

The Eagles swept the doubles relatively easily, with seniors Harmony Labanok and Jadyn Romero winning 8-4 at the No. 2 spot. Sophomores Ana Drinen and Kaitlyn Barr also won 8-4 at the No. 3 spot.

Freshman Annika Didovic picked up Flagstaff's most dominant singles victory, winning 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 1 spot.

Sophomore Ilianna Muscarella fell 0-6 in her first set at the No. 3 singles spot. She turned it around in the second set, 9-7, and won the ensuing tiebreaker, 12-10, to pull off a victory.

The Eagles will play their first Section II matchup against Barry Goldwater Thursday in Flagstaff.

Boys tennis

Eagles 8, Knights 1

Flagstaff won its second consecutive match Friday, defeating Westview.

The Eagles (2-1, 0-0 Section II) took the doubles matches 2-1, and swept the six singles matches.

Freshman August Fahy nearly pulled off a perfect sweep at the No. 3 singles spot, winning 6-1, 6-0.

Flagstaff will visit Barry Goldwater Thursday in Phoenix.