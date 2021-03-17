Local Roundup: FHS girls soccer falls to Prescott in 4A semifinals in OT

The defending 4A Conference girls soccer champs got into a close, and eventually heartbreaking, match in Prescott Valley Wednesday.
The No. 4-seeded Eagles and top-seeded Prescott Badgers, two bitter rivals that ended in a close 1-0 Prescott win in Flagstaff earlier in the season, got into another classic at Bradshaw Mountain High School in the 4A state tournament semifinals.
The Eagles eventually fell to the Badgers 2-1, as their season ends and Prescott moves on to the title round.
The match was scoreless the first 80 minutes -- with the Eagles and Badgers unable to break through for any score in regulation.
Then came overtime, where Flagstaff thrived a year ago. The Eagles opened off the foot of Cici Garcia with a slow shot into the far post of the goal to take a 1-0 lead in the first few minutes of OT.
Then Prescott had the equalizer, and the go-ahead goal.
The Badgers tied the match at 1-1 off the foot of Kari Kasun -- the offensive player of the year in the Grand Canyon Region -- with six minutes left in overtime after a throw-in.
Later, with just around a minute remaining in regulation, Nicole Raiss got her foot on the go-ahead goal to punch Prescott's ticket to the finals.
The Eagles finish the season at 10-4 counting their three postseason matches.
A season ago, the Eagles literally couldn't lose post-regulation matches, taking all of their wins in the 2020 state tourney after regulation. This time around, the Prescott match was the only post-regulation match and the Eagles were unable to pull off the upset over the top seed.
