The Flagstaff Eagles baseball team is now one game away from elimination, having dropped a second-round 4A Conference state championship tournament game to Saguaro Monday at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe.

The No. 7-seeded Eagles (17-3, 10-2 Grand Canyon) lasted just five innings before falling 13-2 to the second-seeded Sabercats via mercy rule.

Saguaro led 7-0 after two innings. Down 13-1 in the top of the inning, the Eagles scored one run.

Eagles freshman Will Carpenter finished his day at the plate 2 for 2 with a walk. Junior teammate Jake Carpenter went 1 for 2 with an RBI and a walk.

Flagstaff will face sixth-seeded Arizona College Prep for a Wednesday contest in the first game of the elimination section of the bracket in Chandler at 4 p.m.

Wrestling

The National Federation of High School Athletic Associations (NFHS) announced new rules for the 2023-24 high school wrestling season this week.

The new rule states that high school wrestlers will be able to wrestle in six matches in any one day of competition beginning in the winter.

Another new rule is that officials are now to be more lenient on facial hair for wrestlers during health checks and weigh-ins. There will still be regular skin checks, but facial hair alone is not a means of disqualification.

“If there are any questionable areas with regard to skin disease on or around the face, the on-site approved healthcare professional would be involved; however, the length of the facial hair does not have any influence on the referee’s decision,” said Elliot Hopkins, director of sports and student services and liaison to the Wrestling Rules Committee.