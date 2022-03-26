LOCAL ROUNDUP: Eagles see bats start to heat up with win over Cactus

Flagstaff baseball won its second game of a busy week on Friday, defeating West Valley Cactus High School, 13-3, in six innings.

“The season started a little slow for us, offensively particularly," Eagles manager Mike Dobosh said. "Pitching has been really great all year, but offensively, we’ve started slower. I just think we’re starting to catch right now and confidence builds confidence, and I think the kids are feeling good at the plate.”

Morgen Quotskyuva started his second game on the mound this season, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing just two runs while recording four strikeouts. He also went 2 for 3 at the plate, with two singles, an RBI and he was walked twice.

The Eagles got their bats rolling immediately in the first inning of the ballgame between the two 4A Conference programs, taking a lead they would not relinquish. Senior third baseman Spencer Smith hit a single, scoring Flagstaff’s first two runs of the game. Senior Bodie Maier, the designated hitter, followed it up the next at-bat, driving home one more in the inning with a single.

In the second, the nine-hole hitter, sophomore Jake Carpenter, led off with a walk and came around to score on the next at-bat on a single from senior catcher Tristen Figueroa. Figueroa later scored on an error, giving Flagstaff a 5-0 lead after two innings.

In the third, junior second baseman Luke Wilson hit a double, driving in Flagstaff’s sixth run of the game. The run extended Flagstaff’s inning scoring streak to six straight dating back to Monday’s game at Moon Valley. Flagstaff was able to get two more runs in the inning but before any more damage could be done, Cactus completed a double play with two runners in scoring position, getting out of the jam.

Senior catcher Tyler Reynolds drove in his team's first run of the game in the top of the fourth with a ground-rule double, bringing the game to 8-1. Reynolds advanced to third on a risky tag up, but was able to beat the throw from center field. Reynolds came home on a single shortly after, ending the fourth with Cactus down by six.

Flagstaff loaded the bases with one out in the fourth, and Wilson drove in another run, this time via sacrifice fly.

Heath Lopez took over on the mound for Flagstaff and got the two remaining outs in the inning without surrendering another run.

Flagstaff was unable to score in the fifth, ending their scoring streak at seven innings.

Cactus sophomore Aiden Scott started the sixth with a leadoff double, setting Cactus up with an opportunity to reduce the Flagstaff lead. He was able to move over to third on a hit, but was picked off by Figueroa, getting Flagstaff its first out, leaving a runner just on second. Lopez finished the inning strong with two strikeouts and held Cactus off the scoreboard in the inning.

Flagstaff was able to reignite its offense in the sixth, tacking on four runs, walking off with a 13-3 win due to the mercy rule, with an RBI on a Quotskyuva single.

Flagstaff lost its third game of the week at home Saturday to the Bradshaw Mountain Bears, who completed the regular-season series sweep of the Eagles.

The Eagles moved to 3-3 overall after Saturday's 7-4 loss. The loss also dropped Flagstaff to 0-2 in the Grand Canyon Region standings.

Sentinels 17, Panthers 3

Coconino couldn't hand Seton Catholic Prep its first loss of the season Friday while playing the second contest of a three-game homestand.

Ryker Patten was 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Panthers, winners of two of their last five ballgames. Coconino (6-3, 3-1 Grand Canyon was limited to four hits total in meeting of the two 4A teams.

Seton Catholic, now sitting at 7-0 overall, put eight runs up in the sixth inning to win by mercy rule.

Coconino is scheduled to host Bradshaw Mountain for a Grand Canyon Region series that starts Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Spartans 17, Scorpions 0

Northland Prep nearly surpassed its total runs scored for the season in one game on Thursday in Sedona, routing the host in just five innings.

Spartans sophomore Henry Troutman led the offensive barrage, hitting a home run, scoring two runs and recording three RBIs as 2A Northland Prep got its first win of the season. The win pushed the Spartans to 1-6 and 1-2 in the Central Region standings.

Jerry Wilson and Leaf Bailen each had two RBIs for the Spartans, who beat a struggling Sedona Red Rock ballclub that now owns a 1-3 record overall and has had its only win come on a forfeit.

Jordan Donahue pitched a complete game for the Spartans, tallying 11 strikeouts, issuing just one walk and allowing just one hit.

Northland Prep will play an away game Tuesday against Desert Heights Prep Academy.

Softball

Eagles 12, Cobras 6

A freshman produced a game-high three RBIs and Flagstaff bounced back from a shutout loss Wednesday with a victory Friday at home over 4A Cactus.

Young Abby Schmitz went 2 for 3, driving in three runs and scoring two of her own for the Eagles (4-3, 0-2 Grand Canyon). She blasted a homer as part of her solid day at the plate that also included drawing a walk.

Olivia Lanssens and Gianna Baca, both sophomores, finished with two RBIs each for 4A Flagstaff, which regained the lead at 8-6 with a five-run fifth and never looked back.

The Eagles snapped the Cobras' four-game win streak.

Baca worked in the circle for the Eagles, allowing three earned runs and as many walks while sitting down seven batters total on strikeouts.

Flagstaff will be in Cottonwood Tuesday to face the Mingus Union Marauders.

Panthers 10, Scorpions 0

Destiny Villas and Alyssa Fockler each registered three RBIs, and Coconino (4-1, 2-0 Grand Canyon) blanked Desert Edge in a 4A ballgame Friday at Coconino High School.

It was Desert Edge's first loss of the season, as it now sits at 5-1 after Coconino's Kaitlyn Tso shut it down at the plate; she tallied 12 strikeouts and threw a no-hitter. Coconino had one error and it's pitcher didn't issue a walk.

Coconino is slated to play in Prescott Valley Tuesday when it takes on Bradshaw Mountain.

Spartans 24, Scorpions 2

Northland Prep needed just five innings to beat Sedona Red Rock Thursday on the road in the meeting of the Central Region teams from the 2A Conference.

Bella Giurlanda went 4 for 5, had two doubles and a triple, and drove in four runs for the Spartans, who put up a devastating 12 runs in the top of the third inning.

Kianna Butler got the win in the circle. She allowed one earned run on two total hits across five innings of work as her team won via the mercy rule.

Northland Prep (6-1, 2-0 Central) has now scored 10 or more runs in its last five games. The team will continue region softball Tuesday with an away game against Desert Heights Prep Academy.

The Daily Sun Sports Staff contributed to this roundup.

