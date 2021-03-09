Local Roundup: Coconino girls hoops advance to quarterfinals of 4A state playoffs with win over Estrella Foothills

The ninth-seeded Coconino girls basketball team played the role of road warriors Tuesday night in the Valley.

The Panthers, who fell outside of the top eight of the 4A Conference at the end of the regular season, took a round-one win over eight-seeded and hosting Estrella Foothills, 52-49 in a tight finish.

It didn't take too long for first-year head coach Cassie Schrader to keep the Coconino program rolling.

Kiana Manuelito led the Panthers in scoring with 19 along with four rebounds and four steals. Wynter Huskie scored 14 while Soma Freeman scored eight and Lorelei Tessmer had six.

The Panthers held Estrella to just two made 3-pointers all night in a slugfest as Coconino battled some foul trouble for much of the night.

The Panthers now draw arguably their toughest challenge of the year: top-seeded and year-to-year 4A Conference contender Seton Catholic on Friday in the Valley at 7 p.m.

The somewhat good news is the Panthers lost by a manageable 10 points, 47-37, earlier in the season against the dominant Sentinels. The Panthers were actually the closest any 4A team came to beating Seton Catholic, which has just one loss, falling to the 6A Conference one-seed Hamilton 42-30 last week.

No other 4A team has come close to beating Seton Catholic this season, which has won all 16 of its victories by double-digits including 12 by at least 20.

