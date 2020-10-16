Local roundup: Coconino, Flagstaff football teams cruise to massive road wins; both at 3-0

It was smooth sailing for the Coconino Panthers football team Friday night against Prescott on the road.
The visiting Panthers shut out the hosting Badgers 41-0 in a matchup of undefeated Coconino and winless Prescott. Coconino improved to 3-0 on the year after the blowout win and Prescott dropped to 0-3.
The Panthers blew the game open early, taking a 28-0 score into halftime behind a strong first-half from the offense. Zach Bennett rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown and all in the opening half. Quarterback Ryan Seery went 3-of-3 passing for 130 yards and a pair passing TDs in the first half as well as the offense came out firing.
Manuel Cardoza had a pair of scores in the first half, one off a short run and the other off a 44-yard dime from Seery. Cardoza also caught a 67-yard TD pass from Seery en route to a 110-yard receiving game off two long receptions. Coconino took advantage of a Prescott fumble on the Badgers' first play from scrimmage, scoring off a Bennett TD run to get the rout started.
It was just another day at the office for Bennett, who dominated the rest of the night with 145 rushing yards on 32 carries and two TDs. Seery finished 3-of-5 for 130 yards, two passing touchdowns and one interception, doing essentially all of his damage in the first half, as his solid season continues for Coconino.
Jacob Begay probably had the highlight play of the night for Coconino. He returned a Prescott fumble 94 yards for a score in the fourth quarter to put the exclamation point on the win.
Coconino held Prescott to just 3-of-19 passing as a team for 52 yards. The Panthers picked off the Badgers once as Trever Petersen got his hands on a Prescott pass.
Coconino gets Mohave next week on Friday at home at 4 p.m., taking the early game of a doubleheader at Cromer Stadium.
Eagles 50, Thunderbirds 7
Well, Coconino had a blowout win, so why not Flagstaff too?
The Eagles routed a struggling Mohave team in Bullhead City as Flagstaff also gets to 3-0 overall and Mohave drops to 0-3. After two straight weeks of close calls Flagstaff -- and Coconino -- had breathing room in a game that wasn't close at all.
Mohave, which scored for the first time all season Friday night, has now been outscored a whopping 175-7 through three games this season. The Thunderbirds finally broke through the wall that had blocked their end zone all season against Flagstaff's second and third string in the fourth quarter.
In the first half alone Flagstaff running back Luis Jaramillo had five touchdowns and Morgan Bewley had a few as well as the Eagles took a 44-0 lead into the break.
The rest of the way was all Flagstaff as the clock was running and the backups were in.
Jaramillo finished with 140 yards on the ground and the four scores and a receiving touchdown off a swing pass from quarterback Morgan Bewley, who threw a pair of TDs of his own. All of Jaramillo's production came in the first half as he sat the rest of the way.
The Eagles host Prescott Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at Cromer Stadium.
Spotless records
Coconino and Flagstaff are both 3-0 for the first time since 2004. Based off the schedule next week, each team could easily get to 4-0 for the first time since 1983.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.