Local roundup: Coconino, Flagstaff football teams cruise to massive road wins; both at 3-0

It was smooth sailing for the Coconino Panthers football team Friday night against Prescott on the road.

The visiting Panthers shut out the hosting Badgers 41-0 in a matchup of undefeated Coconino and winless Prescott. Coconino improved to 3-0 on the year after the blowout win and Prescott dropped to 0-3.

The Panthers blew the game open early, taking a 28-0 score into halftime behind a strong first-half from the offense. Zach Bennett rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown and all in the opening half. Quarterback Ryan Seery went 3-of-3 passing for 130 yards and a pair passing TDs in the first half as well as the offense came out firing.

Manuel Cardoza had a pair of scores in the first half, one off a short run and the other off a 44-yard dime from Seery. Cardoza also caught a 67-yard TD pass from Seery en route to a 110-yard receiving game off two long receptions. Coconino took advantage of a Prescott fumble on the Badgers' first play from scrimmage, scoring off a Bennett TD run to get the rout started.