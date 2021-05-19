Local roundup: Coconino beach volleyball pairs finish season in D-II playoffs

Coconino's two beach volleyball pairs concluded their seasons Tuesday in the Division II pairs playoffs at Casteel High School in Queen Creek.

Panther seniors Maggy Popham and Megan Hicks, an unseeded duo, lost the first set in the first round to Mesquite's Elli Cano and Annika Wallace, won the second and fell in a close tiebreaker. The final score was 21-16, 18-21, 15-13 as the Wildcats advanced.

"Hats off to everyone on a great season. Our twos especially really did a good job proving that they can hang with even some of the best ones pairs in the state," Panthers co-coach Scott Dendy said.

Coconino No. 1 pair Rikenna Curtis and Brooke Parker, ranked No. 4 in the pairs state tournament, defeated Flagstaff juniors Bridget Bond and Gracelyn Nez, 21-19, 20-22, 16-14, in a tight first round.

The Panthers pair fell in a tiebreaker to Canyon Del Oro's Katie Call and Morgan Hains in the quarterfinals, 14-21, 21-18, 15-8.

"Our one were disappointed to lose to a pair that we'd already beaten in the first round of playoffs; however, they were a solid pair and played really well," Dendy said.

