 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local roundup: Coconino beach volleyball pairs finish season in D-II playoffs
0 comments
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local roundup: Coconino beach volleyball pairs finish season in D-II playoffs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
chs.jpg

Coconino's two beach volleyball pairs concluded their seasons Tuesday in the Division II pairs playoffs at Casteel High School in Queen Creek.

Panther seniors Maggy Popham and Megan Hicks, an unseeded duo, lost the first set in the first round to Mesquite's Elli Cano and Annika Wallace, won the second and fell in a close tiebreaker. The final score was 21-16, 18-21, 15-13 as the Wildcats advanced.

"Hats off to everyone on a great season. Our twos especially really did a good job proving that they can hang with even some of the best ones pairs in the state," Panthers co-coach Scott Dendy said.

Coconino No. 1 pair Rikenna Curtis and Brooke Parker, ranked No. 4 in the pairs state tournament, defeated Flagstaff juniors Bridget Bond and Gracelyn Nez, 21-19, 20-22, 16-14, in a tight first round.

The Panthers pair fell in a tiebreaker to Canyon Del Oro's Katie Call and Morgan Hains in the quarterfinals, 14-21, 21-18, 15-8.

"Our one were disappointed to lose to a pair that we'd already beaten in the first round of playoffs; however, they were a solid pair and played really well," Dendy said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Babbitt Ranches celebrates 135 years
Local

Babbitt Ranches celebrates 135 years

“David Babbitt and brother, of Cincinnati, are visiting Flagstaff. These gentlemen are here for the purpose of visiting and inspecting cattle ranges with a view of purchasing.” That was the short news bulletin published on April 10, 1886 in the Coconino Sun, the weekly predecessor to the Arizona Daily Sun.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)