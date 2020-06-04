Local organizations provide handwashing stations to Navajo Nation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

North Country HealthCare, Artisan Metal Works, Home Depot and HomCo of Flagstaff have worked together to create, donate and distribute handwashing stations to families on the Navajo Nation who do not have running water.

Many families on the Navajo Nation have to wash their hands with used water that is shared between family members. Clean water often has to be hauled from a well or the local chapter house. North Country HealthCare’s community health programs identified families who would benefit from the donations.

So far, medical case managers from North Country have delivered 11 handwashing stations and Artisan Metal Works is donating 15 more this week.

The team was also able to deliver donated food and supplies, donations of which were coordinated by a Kingman resident. Donations included dry and canned goods, water, flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, hygiene items, diapers, hand soap, paper towels and toilet paper.

“These donations were a huge help to our clients. When we made the deliveries, we were also able to check on our clients and make sure they had their medications and anything else they need to stay healthy,” said Orlynda Tully, program coordinator and medical case manager at North Country HealthCare. “Our clients have been so grateful for some extra help during this difficult time.”