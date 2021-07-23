Local organizations partner to display bicycle safety message on Mountain Line buses

The Flagstaff Biking Association is partnering with Mountain Line and NOAZ Signs to install and display bicycle safety messaging on the back of seven buses.

“Drive safely!,” the messaging reads in bold print. “Hang up the phone, slow down, watch for bicyclists.”

The biking association, an active community of advocates for bicycle safety in Flagstaff, said the signs are designed to grab the attention of drivers and serve as a reminder to share the roads.

“We are hopeful that this simple but bold messaging will catch drivers’ attention at stop lights and throughout town and cause people to think twice about how they approach driving and their use of devices while doing so,” the association’s website states.

Volunteers created the messaging and artwork for the signs, which were then printed free of cost by NOAZ Signs, according to the Flagstaff Biking Association. The advertising space was also provided on the buses for free by Mountain Line.

“Biking and transit are both integral parts of a multi-modal community and creating a safe environment is paramount to getting more people to choose alternate forms of transportation,” said Heather Dalmolin, Mountain Line CEO and general manager.