Local organizations partner to display bicycle safety message on Mountain Line buses

The Flagstaff Biking Association is partnering with Mountain Line and NOAZ Signs to install and display bicycle safety messaging on the back of seven buses.
“Drive safely!,” the messaging reads in bold print. “Hang up the phone, slow down, watch for bicyclists.”
The biking association, an active community of advocates for bicycle safety in Flagstaff, said the signs are designed to grab the attention of drivers and serve as a reminder to share the roads.
“We are hopeful that this simple but bold messaging will catch drivers’ attention at stop lights and throughout town and cause people to think twice about how they approach driving and their use of devices while doing so,” the association’s website states.
Volunteers created the messaging and artwork for the signs, which were then printed free of cost by NOAZ Signs, according to the Flagstaff Biking Association. The advertising space was also provided on the buses for free by Mountain Line.
“Biking and transit are both integral parts of a multi-modal community and creating a safe environment is paramount to getting more people to choose alternate forms of transportation,” said Heather Dalmolin, Mountain Line CEO and general manager.
The Flagstaff Biking Association extended its thanks to NOAZ Signs and Mountain Line for “their generous commitment to spreading the message of bicyclist safety.”
The signs are 44 by 21 inches and are similar to advertisements that have appeared in the Arizona Daily Sun and Flagstaff Business News. The Flagstaff Biking Association said the cost of running those advertisements has been expensive and that the group is currently collecting donations through its website.
“We could use some donations to help make up for the dent this put in our funds. Please consider making a donation of any size,” the association’s website states.
According to the website, the association will continue an effort to “spread messaging about distracted driving, bicyclists’ place in the road way, and the real consequences of dangerous driving.”
In recent weeks, distracted driving and bicycle safety have been at the forefront of public conversation in Flagstaff after a local bicyclist was killed in an accident that involved a tow truck driver running a red light.
The accident, which also left five other bicyclists injured at the Beaver Street and Butler Avenue intersection on May 28, sparked a widespread response from the Flagstaff community. Residents organized online campaigns as dozens of fundraisers were hosted by local businesses. In the wake of the accident, a citizen petition backed by the Flagstaff Biking Association called for city officials to take swift action to improve bicycle infrastructure.
The petition was the precursor to the Flagstaff City Council approving a pilot project on July 8 to install protected bike lanes along Butler Avenue and Beaver Street. City officials plan to use that project to gather more information on the widespread implementation of protected bike lanes in Flagstaff.
Many of the fundraising efforts are ongoing as well, as the community continues to rally in support of the victims.
Nearly two months after the accident, GoFundMe campaigns to aid with medical expenses were still seeing financial contributions. Collectively, two of those campaigns had raised more than $230,000 as of last Thursday afternoon.