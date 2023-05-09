Officials from Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff expressed gratitude last week for assistance from state agencies in responding to issues of flooding and fire in recent years.

With the region facing repeated flooding impacts in the wake of several wildfires near Flagstaff, local officials said the level of response would not have been possible had it not been for the support and funding provided by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) and the Department Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA).

“I think it's really important that what we talk about today is, you know, government gets it right. Maybe not all the time, but government gets it right and they got it right this time,” said Wes Dison, county director of Emergency Management. “We cannot do it by ourselves; we just can't, that's not the way it works anymore. The disasters are too frequent, they're too large or too impactful. We need these widespread partnerships with DEMA and with the DFFM, and with other state and federal partners.”

Support from the state agencies included $5 million to help reimburse Coconino County for efforts to respond to post-fire flooding throughout the summer of 2022. The county spent $9 million throughout that effort.

The agencies also provided $10.8 million to support long-term flood mitigation efforts. Much of that funding was approved after the passage of House Bill 2001 two years ago. That money has been used by the county and city to purchase heavy equipment needed to clear drainages and streets, for sandbags and for engineering studies.

Money has also been used to fund the construction of new flood infrastructure, such as the three detention basins near the Schultz “Y” that were constructed after the Pipeline Fire last summer.

Dison, Coconino County Chairperson Patrice Horstman and Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett stood just a few yards from the three basins, flanked by pieces of heavy equipment such as pumping trucks and front-end loaders, as they thanked state officials at an event on Friday.

“I'm very happy when I look at here and see the work that's actually been accomplished on the ground,” said DFFM Director Tom Torres. "This is what success looks like when we're talking about investments of significant amounts of dollars -- whether those are local dollars, state dollars, federal dollars, this is what success looks like."

Dison said local officials and staff on the ground were able to develop a great relationship and process to get funding and reimbursements from state agencies in a timely and efficient manner.

“[We] had some of those reimbursements back the same week. That is unheard of in government,” Dison said. “We would just like to collectively thank DFFM and DEMA for what they did here. This will better enable us to prepare to respond to whatever we're going to face this year and for coming years.”

State officials said their agencies were in part able to assist local partners, such as Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff, because they had been given such wide latitude in the guidance from the governor’s office in how to help.