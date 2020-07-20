Local man struck and killed by train in Flagstaff Sunday

The Flagstaff Police Department reports a local man was struck and killed by a train in downtown Flagstaff on Sunday afternoon.
Police identified 24-year-old Allen Shaffer from Flagstaff as the man killed in the incident.
Police were called at 2:53 p.m. Sunday to the downtown train station. Witnesses told police that Shaffer had walked southbound across the tracks, then crossed back into the middle of the tracks to wave at an oncoming westbound train. As the train approached, he was unable to completely move from the train's path.
Medics declared Shaffer died at the scene.
Investigators are continuing to review surveillance camera recordings to help determine the circumstances of the incident.
