Local leaders reflect as Coconino County breaks 100 confirmed COVID deaths

So far 70 patients have died of COVID at the Flagstaff Medical Center and 18 have died at the the Verde Valley Medical Center, according to Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) officials.

And with case numbers spiking in recent weeks in areas such as Flagstaff, hospital officials said they expect to see far more people coming in from those areas. Since the beginning of July, the county has seen an average of about 40 new cases per day and there are now 1,118 confirmed cases in the greater Flagstaff area.

NAH President Flo Spyrow said the majority of COVID patients coming in are still residents on the Navajo Nation but that could be beginning to change.

“Now we have a much higher rate [locally],” Spyrow said.

Still, Mougin said that as they learn more about the virus and how to treat it, the death rate is lowering.

“I think the bright side is the rate of death and the ability to treat these patients effectively -- and the outcomes overall -- has improved tremendously,” Mougin said. “When we look at the number of cases that are admitted and admitted to the ICU, that are able to leave the hospital at a higher rate, certainly than what we saw earlier on.”