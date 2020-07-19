Local leaders reflect as Coconino County breaks 100 confirmed COVID deaths

Nearly five months since the pandemic reached Northern Arizona, just more than 100 Coconino County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.
At the start of the week, the virus had killed 99 county residents, but by the end of the week that number had reached 102 confirmed deaths, according to the county's figures. When counting the probable deaths caused by the coronavirus, that number increases to 107 county residents.
By comparison, in 2019 nearly 963 county residents died of various causes over the course of the entire year, according to a report by the medical examiner’s annual report.
And at least through the month of May, the overall death rate in Coconino County was 33% higher than the previous five-year average, said county epidemiologist Matthew Maurer.
Meanwhile, measures to prevent further spread of the virus such as the wearing of masks remain controversial. Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans says she thinks that is in part because of the nature of the deaths and who is dying.
“If there were 100 murders in a certain location, that would have everybody's attention. I think that part of the problem is perhaps it’s the people who are dying,” Evans said. “They’re not celebrities, they’re not part of some elitist group, they are just the common everyday people who are the backbones of our community who are dying. And I think that right there is shameful.”
Of the county residents who have died, about 80 are residents of the reservation and 12 have been residents of Flagstaff, according to the county. About 70% of those who have died are older than 50 years of age.
“It is really heartbreaking. These people are our relatives, they are our neighbors, our friends,” said County Supervisor for District 5 Lena Fowler. “I have lost relatives, I have lost very good friends to this COVID-19 and it is really difficult. It’s really heartbreaking to experience that. I think everyone should take care of themselves, and when they take care of themselves, they are taking care of others.”
Tribal lands have been hit hard by the virus, and the lopsided death rate may be in part due to multigenerational households where the diseases can more easily spread to older and more vulnerable family members.
Likewise, Maurer said, less access to healthcare and preexisting heath conditions have also led to a higher death rate for many Native Americans.
Fowler said the deaths highlight the continued importance of social distancing and the wearing of masks, even when visiting family and friends.
With case numbers still high, the number of deaths is likely to increase, said John Mougin with Northern Arizona Healthcare.
“It’s sobering to think that we’ve had a hundred deaths and I think we would anticipate were not done with this,” Mougin told reporters this week. “I think for the next four to six weeks we're going to still see significant COVID-19 cases in both [Coconino and Yavapai] counties.”
So far 70 patients have died of COVID at the Flagstaff Medical Center and 18 have died at the the Verde Valley Medical Center, according to Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) officials.
And with case numbers spiking in recent weeks in areas such as Flagstaff, hospital officials said they expect to see far more people coming in from those areas. Since the beginning of July, the county has seen an average of about 40 new cases per day and there are now 1,118 confirmed cases in the greater Flagstaff area.
NAH President Flo Spyrow said the majority of COVID patients coming in are still residents on the Navajo Nation but that could be beginning to change.
“Now we have a much higher rate [locally],” Spyrow said.
Still, Mougin said that as they learn more about the virus and how to treat it, the death rate is lowering.
“I think the bright side is the rate of death and the ability to treat these patients effectively -- and the outcomes overall -- has improved tremendously,” Mougin said. “When we look at the number of cases that are admitted and admitted to the ICU, that are able to leave the hospital at a higher rate, certainly than what we saw earlier on.”
Mougin said that is because of an increase in testing and because people are coming to the hospital earlier. But Mougin added they are also just getting better at treating the disease and have been able to learn from how doctors in China, Europe and New York City treated patients.
Based on the number of cases the county has seen, the case fatality rate is currently 4% and the hospitalization rate has been 20%, said Maurer.
Maurer added that the fatality rate in places such as Flagstaff might be lower because of the average age of the population relative to the rest of the state.
Still, Evans said when she sees how many people across the county and the state have died, all she can think about is how many of those deaths could have been prevented.
“I think if you add those 102 death to the total number of Americans who have died in this country because of COVID 19, I think it's horrific,” Evans said. “We as the state of Arizona, we actually had an opportunity that New York City did not have. We sat here in the Southwest and we watched what was happening in New York City daily before we had this massive issue here. We could have actually gotten a head start on this.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.